Parkinson's Specialist Met With White House At Least 9 Times Since July 2023

A Parkinson's disease specialist from Walter Reed Medical Center visited the White House at least nine times in the past year, according to journalist Alex Berenson of Unreported Truths, while the NY Post has reported that a cardiologist was present during one of the visits.

Dr. Kevin R Cannard traveled to the White House's medical clinic each time, meeting with either President Joe Biden's personal physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor, or a naval nurse who coordinates care for the president and other senior officials. O'Connor notably gave Biden a clean bill of health after his February annual physical.

Parkinson's specialist Dr. Kevin Cannard (L), White House physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor

The visits spanned July 28, 2023 with the latest being March 28 of this year. That said, Berenson notes that the most recent logs are from April 1, so it's unknown if Cannard has visited more recently.

White House visitor log screenshot via Unreported Truths

According to Cannard's physician profile page, he is a "neurologist and movement disorders specialist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center" who specializes in treatments for "early Parkinson's disease." Since 2012, he has served as the "neurology specialist supporting the White House Medical Unit," per his LinkedIn page.

His most recent paper was published in August 2023 in the journal Parkinsonism & Related Disorders, and focuses on the “early-stage” of the crippling disease. Since Biden’s health is O’Connor’s primary responsibility, it is highly probable the meeting was about the commander in chief, according to Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Tx), the doctor for both Presidents Obama and Trump. “It’s highly likely they were talking about Biden,” Jackson told The Post. -NY Post

"He should only be [regularly] treating the president and the first family," Jackson continued.

Walter Reed cardiologist Dr. John. E. Atwood was also present during a Jan. 17 meeting, the NY Post reports.

According to Jackson, who has never treated Biden, O'Connor and Biden's family are trying to "cover up" Biden's declining cognitive health.

Ya think?

"I believe he and Jill Biden have led the cover up. Kevin O’Connor is like a son to Jill Biden — she loves him. It’s crazy. Kevin O’Connor was in that job on day one of the Biden administration because they knew they could trust Kevin to say and do anything that needed to be said or done and cover up whatever needed to be covered up. He is part of the Biden family," said Jackson, who has warned about Biden's cognitive decline for years.