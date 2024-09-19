Party Of Joy? More Than 1-In-4 Democrats Think US Would Be Better If Trump Had Been Killed

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A new poll conducted after the second assassination attempt against Donald Trump has found that more than a quarter of Democrats believe the country would be better off if the shooters had succeeded.

The Napolitan News Service poll of 1000 registered voters was conducted Monday and Tuesday, and contained the question “While it is always difficult to wish ill of another human being, would America be better off if Donald Trump had been killed last weekend?”

Only 69 percent of respondents said ‘no’.

Seventeen percent answered ‘yes’, while 14 percent said they were ‘not sure’.

The poll found that 92 percent of Republicans agree the country would be in a worse state if Trump had been murdered, begging the question who the hell are the eight percent who feel differently?

The kicker is that fewer than half, only 48 percent, of Democrats agreed that an assassinated Trump would be worse for America.

A whopping 28 percent of Democrats, more than one in four, answered that Trump being killed would’ve helped the country.

Another quarter said they are not sure.

The party of tolerance and joy huh?

The poll also found that 82 percent of Democrats believe Trump is a “major threat to democracy,” with just 8 percent disagreeing.

The survey also found that half of Democrats believe it’s at least somewhat likely that Trump himself or the Trump campaign was involved with the assassination attempt, with 21 percent saying it is very likely.

Scott Rasmussen, president of RMG Research, commented “It is hard to imagine a greater threat to democracy than expressing a desire to have your political opponent murdered.”

Meanwhile, check out this Democrat voter who called into CSPAN to praise the two people who tried to assassinate Trump, saying they “had to step up and take that shot” in order to “defend the country.”

Incredible.

Is it any wonder though when the media and the Democrats are still relentlessly calling Trump a threat to Democracy?

