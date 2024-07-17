"Pass The Torch" - Adam Schiff Warns 'If [Biden] Is Our Nominee, We Will Lose Everything'

You know it's bad when...

While California Democratic Party Rep. Adam Schiff may not be the most honest broker of information (to say the very least), he is an almost perfect indicator of the 'Deep State' narrative direction. And given that is the case, President Biden has a problem - a big problem.

Following President Biden's reportedly 'unhinged rant' last night, Schiff said, in a statement reviewed by the Los Angeles Times:

The "choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone... A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November."

Furthermore, according to a report from the New York Times, Schiff said during a private meeting with donors on Saturday:

“I think if he is our nominee, I think we lose... And we may very, very well lose the Senate and lose our chance to take back the House.”

Schiff called on Biden to "pass the torch," joining a growing number of Democratic heavyweights urging Biden to step aside in favor of a nominee better able to beat former President Donald Trump.

Of course, Schiff is not alone, as Axios reports, a whopping 65% of Democrats believe President Biden should withdraw from the 2024 presidential race and let the party pick a different nominee, according to an AP-Norc poll out Wednesday.

The results based on a survey of 1,253 adults also fly in the face of Biden's own claim that the "average voter" wants him to stay in the race.

Matt Margolis reports, via PJMedia that in response to Schiff's comments, Biden’s campaign highlighted strong support from members of Congress, noting that only a few have publicly opposed his candidacy.

The campaign also emphasized backing from groups like the Congressional Black Caucus - essentially proving the point Schiff made to donors in criticizing the Biden campaign for ignoring outside pollsters and experts and only listening to those who are telling the campaign what it wants to hear.

Several Democratic strategists have also said that the presidential election has “ended” and are urging Democrats to focus on down-ballot races in the hopes of flipping the House and holding the Senate.

And the prediction markets' odds for Biden as the nominee have plunged today, post-Schiff comments:

Meanwhile,Trump enjoys high support from within his own party.

Only 26% of Republicans think he should exit the race and let the GOP pick a different candidate, while 73% of Republicans want him to keep running.