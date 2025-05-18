Patel & Bongino Tease New 'Russiagate' Evidence In 'Wave Of Transparency' - Yet Insist Jeffrey Epstein Killed Himself

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino sat down for a wide-ranging interview with Fox News on Sunday, where the pair hinted at a "wave of transparency" on the horizon over weaponization of the DOJ by the Biden and Obama administrations.

"You asked in the beginning how the FBI was weaponized," Patel told host Maria Bartiromo. "Well, the FBI hijacked the constitutional responsibility of the Department of Justice and the Attorney General, and James Comey and others specifically decided what cases to prosecute and not prosecute. Don't believe me? Go to the videotape in the Hillary Clinton investigation."

Cool, cool.

"We don't decide prosecutions, and neither does any agent or intel analyst. We have great partners under Attorney General [Pam] Bondi. We work with them and discuss the matter with them, but the prosecutorial decision is with them," Patel continued.

No rush on those indictments and pre-dawn raids, guys.

'Additional' Russiagate Details?

The pair also said they've uncovered additional details regarding the Obama DOJ's Crossfire Hurricane (Russiagate) investigation, and are working with Congress on it - which for some reason they have to do before they can release it.

Of note, Patel was previously the House Intelligence Committee's lead Russiagate investigator.

"They bastardized the process, they withheld and hid documentation and put it in rooms where people weren't supposed to look," he said.

"That's how vindictive and vicious the former leadership structure here was. Not only did they bastardize the FISA process and lie to the American public, they withheld and hid documentation and put it in rooms where people weren't supposed to look," Patel continued, adding "It's a good thing we're here now to clean it up, and you're about to see a wave of transparency… Just give us about a week or two."

Kash Patel & Dan Bongino say they uncovered new information pertaining to the Russiagate hoax and accountability is coming:



“I’m telling you and the American public that we have now found material and information and people who wanted to hide it from the world since we got in… pic.twitter.com/GyoGW2Ttcj — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) May 18, 2025

Epstein Killed Himself?

In another segment, the pair insisted that pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein definitely killed himself.

"You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. People don’t believe it," said Bartiromo.

"They have a right to their opinion," Patel replied. "But as someone who’s been a public defender, a prosecutor, who’s worked in that prison system and been inside segregated housing——you know a suicide when you see one. And that’s what that was."

Bongino concurred, saying "He killed himself."

NEW: Kash Patel and Dan Bongino double down on Jeffrey Epstein claim, “He killed himself.”



It’s the most infamous death of the century.



And when Kash Patel told Maria Bartiromo he believed Epstein committed suicide, she pushed back.



“You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide.… pic.twitter.com/oDRxJM7fA8 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 18, 2025

So, Epstein, whose cellmate moved out the day before he died, was able to kill himself right at the moment security cameras malfunctioned and his guards fell asleep. And other inmates reportedly heard "shouting and shrieking" from Epstein's jail cell the morning he died. And some footage which was apparently recovered was deemed "too flawed for investigators to use."

And this was a photo of the 'noose' he used:

And coroner Dr. Michael Baden said his autopsy was more consistent with homicidal strangulation than suicide.

Right.

Remember when Elon Musk told Joe Rogan he can't dig too deep into government corruption or he'll be wet work'd? Bongino's reply to the above question has the same vibes.