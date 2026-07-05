Paul Pelosi Faces Charges In Napa County Hit-And-Run

Paul Pelosi, the 86-year-old husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), faces misdemeanor charges for a hit-and-run after allegedly striking a parked car in Napa, California on Friday.

According to a statement from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. on July 3, 2026, on the 6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville. A witness reported seeing a brown convertible traveling northbound on Yount Street strike a parked car that was legally positioned on the shoulder of the roadway. The parked vehicle sustained significant rear-end damage. Pelosi briefly stopped before continuing on.

The witness called 911 to report the hit-and-run. Deputies responded and located Paul Pelosi a short time later, roughly a quarter-mile away. His brown convertible was found partially blocking Yountville Cross Road, with a California Highway Patrol vehicle positioned behind it. The front right side of Pelosi’s car showed significant damage consistent with the rear damage on the parked vehicle.

6700 block of Yount Street in Yountville

Pelosi told investigators that he knew he had hit something but did not know what it was or when it happened, so he kept driving until his vehicle became disabled and he could no longer continue.

No injuries were reported in the incident. A preliminary alcohol screening device administered at the scene detected no alcohol in Pelosi’s system, and deputies ruled out suspicion of driving under the influence.

Because there were no injuries, deputies did not arrest Pelosi at the scene - and instead issued him a misdemeanor citation for fleeing the scene of an accident. The Napa County Sheriff’s Office has submitted the case to the Napa County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible prosecution.

The sheriff’s office also submitted a referral to the California Department of Motor Vehicles to initiate a re-evaluation of Pelosi’s driving privileges, a process it described as common for older drivers.

Prior Legal History

This is not Pelosi’s first encounter with law enforcement in Napa County. In May 2022, he was involved in a DUI crash in the county. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury. He was sentenced to five days in jail, three years of probation, ordered to complete a three-month driving class, install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle, and pay $5,000 in restitution for the victim’s medical bills plus $2,000 in additional fines.

In a separate 2022 incident, Pelosi was seriously injured when a suspect broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and struck him with a hammer. He underwent surgery for a skull fracture.

A spokesperson for the Pelosi family issued the following statement regarding the latest incident:

“Mr. Paul Pelosi has personally apologized to the owner of the vehicle and assured them that he would take responsibility for the damage to their vehicle. Speaker Pelosi will not be commenting further on this private matter.”

The Pelosis maintain ties to the Napa Valley region. Yountville is located approximately 50 miles north of San Francisco.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said it is continuing to investigate and will forward its findings to the district attorney. No further details on the condition of either vehicle or the identity of the parked car’s owner have been released.

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