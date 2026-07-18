Paul Pelosi Officially Charged With Hit-And-Run In Northern California

Authored by Jill McLaughlin via The Epoch Times,

Paul Pelosi, husband of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run on July 17 after authorities alleged he struck another vehicle parked on the side of a road on July 3 in Napa County, California.

The Napa County District Attorney’s Office also charged Pelosi, 86, of St. Helena, with making an unlawful turn.

A witness who saw the accident called 911. Napa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene in Yountville, California, on July 3 and found Pelosi sitting inside his brown convertible, about one-quarter mile away from the damaged car that was struck on the shoulder of a roadway, the department reported.

According to deputies, Pelosi’s car sustained damage to the front.

Pelosi allegedly told deputies he hit something but he did not know what or when, and had continued driving, according to the sheriff’s department statement.

He did not test positive for alcohol, authorities said.

Deputies did not arrest Pelosi at the scene. No injuries were reported at the time, and he was allowed to go home with a misdemeanor citation for leaving the scene of an accident.

The sheriff’s office recommended Pelosi to the California Department of Motor Vehicles to determine whether he should be allowed to continue driving, which is common for older drivers.

The maximum sentence for a hit-and-run offense is one year of probation, according to the district attorney’s office.

Paul Pelosi’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 14.

This is the second time in four years that Pelosi has been charged by the Napa County District Attorney following an auto accident in the county.

He was convicted in Napa County Superior Court in 2022 of drunk driving and causing injury after pleading guilty to the charges.

Paul and Nancy Pelosi attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 3, 2024. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Pelosi was sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution to the accident victim for medical bills, serve five days in jail, and submit to blood, breath, or urine tests if requested by an officer.

He was also mandated to enroll in a program for three months and install an ignition interlock device on his vehicle for one year as part of the sentence.

In an unrelated incident that same year, he was attacked and beaten with a hammer inside the couple’s San Francisco home.

A spokesperson for the Pelosi family did not immediately return a request for comment.