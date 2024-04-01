PBS Segment Claims Trump Wants To "Purge" Gay People From America

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

In a ludicrous paranoid segment on PBS NewsHour this week, the network’s White House correspondent Laura Barron-Lopez claimed that Donald Trump is not only planning to roll back “civil rights,” but also to “purge” LGBT people from the country.

Barron-Lopez and anchor William Brangham made the assertions while discussing Trump’s real criticism of transgender surgery and hormone therapy being carried out on children, and biological men competing in women’s sports.

“On the campaign trail, Trump has been talking about what he plans to do if elected in November, and that includes rolling back the rights of millions of LGBTQ people. It’s part of a wider playbook to undo many modern civil rights advances for minority groups,” Brangham asserted.

He then introduced Barron-Lopez, who claimed Trump “plans quick action if elected,” against LGBT people.

She then suggested that Trump and “roughly 100 right-wing organisations led by the Heritage Foundation,” have a secret plan to wipe out LGBTQ people… or something.

What does the dastardly plan consist of? Eliminating DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) from government mandates and banning federal funding for teaching Critical Race Theory.

OK, those things are not civil rights. If anything they are in direct opposition to civil rights because they discriminate based on skin colour.

Barron-Lopez, who is also a CNN political analyst, then complained that Trump will “rescind health-care protections for transgender people and urge Congress to define gender as male and female, fixed at birth.”

Without any actual explanation or evidence she further asserted that “this plan also is trying to stop any and all acknowledgement of an acceptance of gender identity and LGBTQ people, period.”

The correspondent then quoted Professor Thomas Zimmer at Georgetown, “who studies authoritarian regimes,” noting “Trump wasn’t necessarily able to institute this in 2017, when he first took office, because he didn’t have the amount of loyalists that he plans on having across the board. And with these new loyalists, Zimmer said, he can advance a white Christian evangelical ideal of American society.”

VT of Zimmer was then played where he stated “It is opposed to egalitarian democracy because it fundamentally does not agree that all people are equal or deserve to be treated as equal citizens. Only those who belong to the “true people,” to real America, deserve that. And so everyone else needs to either be purged from the nation or, at the very least, accept their sort of lesser place in society.”

Barron-Lopez then stated “Professor Zimmer added that that type of purging he’s talking about takes roots in the McCarthyism of the early 1950s, where they essentially tried to sweep away anyone across American society that would deviate from perceived norms.”

Watch:

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump has been talking about what he plans to do if elected in November. That includes rolling back LGBTQ rights.



The proposal is part of a wider playbook to undo many modern civil rights advances for minority groups.@lbarronlopez reports. pic.twitter.com/VvzgddCZn2 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) March 27, 2024

So they’re saying essentially because he believes there are two sexes, that means Trump wants to root out and “eliminate”sweep away” all LGBTQ people.

What a juicy slice of leftist kookery that was.

What are “LGBTQ rights” and how are they different from the rights we all have? — Nu Nyo 🇺🇸🇸🇪🇮🇱 (@Nu_Ny0) March 27, 2024

Modern "teachings" of race and racism teach bias toward certain races, which is a particular ideology, which again, doesn't belong as part of a primary or secondary public school curriculum. This is not hard. — A (@BlueObserverA) March 28, 2024

More fear mongering.



That's all the left does. — MAGA American Craig🍊 (@yzrider53) March 28, 2024

Not defining gender as male and female has muddied medical research and messaging. If people want to take on a different identity in their own time, no one is stopping them. — A (@BlueObserverA) March 28, 2024

What rights would be rolled back? — G-Dada, Free-Speech Test Pilot (@gregzink) March 28, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.