Peak EDS? Major Hollywood Star Says Musk Is "Literally Killing People"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Hollywood “actor and activist” John Cusack has added his support to the organised attacks on Tesla facilities and vehicles, declaring that Elon Musk is a fascist who is “literally killing people.”

Cusack, who used to be likeable in the 1990s after movies such as ‘Say Anything’ and ‘Better Off Dead’, has now nailed his radical leftist colours to the mast after joining a recent online “Mass Mobilizing” ‘TeslaTakedown’ Call during which various extremists plotted a coordinated anti-Tesla action for March 29th.

Cusack claimed that Musk is a “pathological liar,” a “criminal,” a “sociopath,” and a “ghoul” who is “literally killing people.”

The actor also claimed that Elon likes to repeatedly flash Hitler salutes in public.

“These are unprecedented times of mass criminality,” declared Cusack.

He continued, “I mean those terms very precisely because who else would use his own child as a sympathy prop while literally taking starving aid from people all over the world,”

“People are going to die because of this madness. He’s a man who threw 80,000 people out of the VA indiscriminately,” Cusack further blathered.

Actor & Blue Anon spox @johncusack says @elonmusk twice made a “Sieg Heil Nazi salute” & is literally killing people by helping cut govt spending.



He says by accessing Treasury Dept. “metadata,” Musk knows everything people like Cusack are searching for on the internet.



“Musk… pic.twitter.com/pPKh1uEIkP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 20, 2025

Cusack also called for people to get involved with Bernie Sanders and AOC’s “fight the Oligarchy” tour.

As we earlier highlighted, far left Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett was also part of the ‘TeslaTakedown’ discussion, expressing a desire to see Elon Musk “taken down.”

While the FBI investigates far-left terrorist attacks against Tesla service centers, showrooms, Supercharging networks, and vehicles, the radical Soros-funded non-profit Indivisible is preparing to launch the multi-city offensive against the American company in the coming days.

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.