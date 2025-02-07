Pelosi Claims Democrats "Did Not Lose"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Nancy Pelosi is sticking to her guns, asserting that while Democrats didn’t lose (who’s going to tell her?) they would have lost a lot more if Joe Biden hadn’t been coup’d.

In an MSNBC interview, Pelosi didn’t so much throw Biden under a bus, as launch him under a Mack truck.

“Well all I know is that we won a seat in the House. We did not lose any seats. People were like ‘oh the Democrats lost,’ no, we did not,” Pelosi blathered.

Talk about being in denial.

“I think it would’ve been quite different with President Biden at the top of the ticket,” Pelosi brutally added.

California radical Nancy Pelosi says the Democrats didn’t lose.



She’s right. They didn’t lose.



They got spanked by @POTUS and @VP. And they’re agenda was roundly rejected by America.

pic.twitter.com/pgyacRCfel — James Lasher (@TheJamesLasher) February 6, 2025

Oof.

Pelosi confirmed to anchor Andrea Mitchell that she has not spoken to Biden since the coup that she initiated.

“Jill Biden has spoken out saying she was disappointed in you. Is there any way to patch that up, have you spoken to [Biden]?” Mitchell asked.

“No, I haven’t,” Pelosi responded, adding before bizarrely pivoting to blather about how she’s “on a mission for the children.”

“So what is it that we’re doing for the children?” Pelosi stated, adding “I think it would’ve been important for the children to not have Donald Trump be President of the United States, and I would take every step necessary to make sure that didn’t happen. But it did, and now we have to deal with it.”

Pelosi rejects Jill Biden's criticisms, citing 'mission for the American people.'



READ: https://t.co/qM4Jc0Hezj pic.twitter.com/6OTKJj4f8d — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 7, 2025

What?

How stupid she is. Never did a damn thing for children. For her selfish self — Randy Whaley (@bama9455) February 7, 2025

Abortion on demand

Partial birth abortion

Child trafficking

Title 9 Men in women's sports

Puberty blockers for children.

Bottom and top surgery for minors

Illegals raping child and women.



All things this woman was moot on for 4 years, and here she sits. — TMCD (@T_LoPurple) February 6, 2025

Trump just ended genital mutilation for the children, your party allowed it.

Trump ended biological men in girls sports and spaces, your party promoted it.

SIT DOWN AND STFU.

All you care about is power. — OyBloodyVey🍌 (@BloodyOy) February 6, 2025

Is that why BIDEN lost 300,000 children? Because you care so much for the children? Is that why you want to neuter the children? Because you care so much. Is that why you want abortion on every corner? For the children? Are the vaxs also for the good of the children?? — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) February 6, 2025

