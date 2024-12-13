Pelosi Hospitalized After Taking 'Hard' Fall In Luxembourg

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized after reportedly taking a 'hard fall' down some marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace in Luxembourg.

The incident occurred while Pelosi was in town with a bipartisan Congressional delegation commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, her spokesman Ian Krager revealed on Friday.

While her official statement provided no specific information on how it occurred, the NY Times reports that she "tripped going down marble stairs at the Grand Ducal Palace and took a hard fall."

Pelosi, 84, is currently receiving treatment in the hospital and is reported to be in good hands, continuing her work from the hospital as she recovers.

"While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," said spox Ian Krager in a statement.

PELOSI is in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FWxBwnjL7G — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 13, 2024

Pelosi, who represents California’s 11th Congressional District, will miss the remainder of her scheduled engagements in Luxembourg.

The Luxembourg embassy shared a photo of Pelosi this morning with members of Congress.



She is gripping the hand of the congressman standing next to her. pic.twitter.com/LnMdWcBEeh — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 13, 2024

As the Epoch Times notes further, the San Francisco congresswoman stepped down from her role as House speaker in 2023 but has continued to serve in the lower congressional chamber.

Pelosi had played a key role in passing Democratic President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill in 2022.

McConnell last week. Pelosi this week. Can we please retire legislators who are literally falling apart in front of us. https://t.co/MberCj7woi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 13, 2024

She’s also been a prominent figure in the U.S. capital over a tenure spanning seven presidential administrations. She first served as House speaker from 2007 to 2011, then regained the job in 2019 after her party took back control of the chamber in the 2018 midterm elections.

Democrats lost their House majority in 2022, and Republicans will again hold a narrow majority next year when President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Days after the Nov. 5 election, which saw Trump win a second term in the White House, Pelosi said she believed that Democrats could have had a better chance if Biden had stepped aside earlier.