Pelosi, Looking Tired And Rattled, Claims Trump Is "Not Of Sane Mind"

Authored by Luis Cornelio via Headline USA,

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during a Friday interview with The Associated Press, accused President Donald Trump of not being sane—while defending former President Joe Biden and appearing diminished herself.

Her remarks came after an AP reporter asked if she had any regrets about pushing Biden off the 2024 ticket over concerns about his mental acuity.

“I don’t have any second thoughts, but I do have a second thought about the Republicans,” She began: “If they want to measure mental acuity or sanity, they’re to look to their own president because the president of the United States, who was asked one question and answers by saying President Obama is guilty of treason. He is not of sane mind.”

Pelosi’s remarks were striking, given that she appeared visibly tired and aged during the interview.

At 85, Pelosi is much older than Trump. She has previously been seen struggling to walk outside Congress after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Despite this, she was one of the leading forces behind pressuring Biden off the 2024 ticket over fears American voters would reject his candidacy, given his age and cognitive decline.

Asked if she has spoken with Biden since the 2024 election, she replied:

“No, we spoke both on Ethel Kennedy’s funeral. So that was one time when … we were together. But no, I have no second thoughts. I think that he was a great president.”

Worse still, Pelosi compared Biden to Presidents Lyndon B. Johnson and Franklin Roosevelt.