Pelosi Shift In Tone Suggests She's About To Close Out Biden Long

The most flagrant insider stock trader in DC may be about to cut President Joe Biden loose.

In an appearance on Morning Joe, the former speaker took a different tone from appearances last week supporting Biden, saying: "It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run. We're all encouraging him to to make that decision. Because time is running short."

"Do you want him to run?" asked host Jonathan Lemire.

"I want him to do whatever he decides to do. And that's the way it is. Whatever he decides we go with."

(He's running, idiots... The question is whether he should pull out.)

She also called for a pause on Democrats pouncing on Biden until the NATO conference is over.

"Let's just hold off. Whatever you're thinking, either tell somebody privately, but you don't have to put that out on the table until we see how we go this week."

Nancy Pelosi tells Morning Joe that she has President Biden’s back.



So should we. pic.twitter.com/pc9Mhhufpy — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 10, 2024

When asked if Biden had the overwhelming support of most congressional Democrats, Pelosi demurred, saying "But he’s beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision. Not me."

On Monday, Pelosi's office said she has 'full confidence' in Biden.

Perhaps Nancy heard that George Cloony has decreed Biden must step aside... It's all but officially Joever.