Pence Pulls Out Of Presidential Race As Trump's Lead Widens

Who could have seen that coming?

Former Vice President Mike Pence announced today that he is suspending his 2024 campaign for the White House.

“It’s become clear to me it’s not my time,” Pence said during a speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition Conference. “I’ve decided to suspend my campaign for president effective today.” “To the American people, I say: this is not my time, but it is still your time,” he added.

He wasn't exactly 'killin it'.

The Hill reports that filings show Pence raised $3.3 million during the third fundraising quarter, coupled with around $620,000 in debt. He ended September with just around $1.2 million in cash on hand.

His poll numbers trended consistently lower from just 9.5% in July 2022 to 3.8% right before actually launched his bid in June 2023 (which saw a small pick-up in his poll numbers). But since the debates began it has been a return to the downtrend, leaving the race today at his personal low of just 3.5%...

Source: Bloomberg

Meanwhile, having decided to skip both debates, former President Trump continues to extend his lead in the polls with Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy - his closest rivals - trending lower since the debates.