Pennsylvania Governor Signs Law Banning "Hair Discrimination"

Democrats continue to double down and pander to the woke demographic whenever they see an opportunity. These gestures are usually designed to virtue signal and rarely have any significance in terms of political change, however, leftists don't necessarily pass laws or make declarations because a problem actually exists. Rather, they do these things in order to encourage false perceptions within the populace.

In other words, equality has been a legal fact within the US for decades, but leftists want people to believe racism is a never-ending battle that requires their perpetual activism and government intervention. The more they demand "equity", the more division and conflict they end up inciting.

Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro insists that racism is an ongoing problem in his state and he has taken bold action to fight back by passing the "CROWN Act", a law which prohibits discrimination based on a person's hairstyle, type or texture.

CROWN, which stands for "Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair", is clearly aimed at placating the black voting base for Democrats in PA and is unlikely to be applied to any other group.

For example, black female managers wearing wigs and weaves and appropriating white women's hair styles will never be accused of racism, but a white manager at Taco Bell who fires a black worker for not wearing a hair net properly will probably face civil litigation for discrimination. Woke laws are meant to create privileges and double standards, not equal protections. As Shapiro notes:

"Real freedom means being respected for who you are - no matter what you look like, where you come from, who you love, or who you pray to...For too long, many Pennsylvanians have faced discrimination simply for hairstyles that reflect their identity and culture - that ends today..."

“This is going to help people by making sure that, wherever you work, or wherever you're applying for a job, they can't look at your hair and size you up - not based on your qualifications and all of the professional development you have and all of your education,” said PA House Speaker Joanna McClinton. “They will not look at your hair and decide you can't work here. They will not look at your hair and decide you don't belong in this C-suite. They will not look at your hair and say, ‘you can't be in the boardroom.’”

U.S. Rep. La'Tasha D. Mayes, a West Philadelphia native who now represents parts of Pittsburgh, was the lead sponsor on the bill and said the fight will help improve lives across Pennsylvania. "Hair discrimination has taken confidence from our children, but that ends today," Mayes said. "Hair discrimination has taken dignity from workers, but that ends today. It has taken access to economic opportunities, hopes and dreams, but that begins to end today."

First and foremost, no one has a constitutional right to be "respected" for who they are. No one is entitled to protection from the personal judgments and scrutiny of others. Respect is earned, not guaranteed.

Second, there are no hair styles among black Americans that are race specific. Every style activists claim as racial property for African descendants is present in the history of other ethnic cultures including whites. For example, "dreadlocks" are found within the Minoan civilization (Greece) as early as 1600–1500 BCE. Intricate braided styles were common among the ancient Germanic and Norse peoples.

Third, it is virtually impossible to determine if a person is being discriminated against because of their hair, unless an employer openly says "I won't hire you because of your hair". Legislation like the CROWN Act can't be logically enforced. Instead, the laws are meant to force employers to walk on eggshells around minority applicants and employees; to pressure companies into DEI hiring by making civil retribution easier.

The likelihood of any person facing discrimination at the workplace because of their hair is minimal. Out of the 130,000 race based lawsuits every year in the US, only 20-30 related to hair are filed and resolved according to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). A state like PA might not see a single case of actual discrimination based on hair for years to come.

There is no epidemic of hair racism. The passage of laws like the CROWN Act are intended to make the public think that such a problem exists when it is actually an oppression fantasy.