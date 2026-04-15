Pentagon Accused Of Cover-Up After Missing Deadline On 46 Military UAP Videos

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The Pentagon has come under fire for failing to meet a congressional deadline to release dozens of military videos showing unidentified aerial phenomena, sparking fresh claims of a bureaucratic stall on one of the most sensitive national security issues in decades.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., had pressed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deliver 46 specific clips by April 14. Whistleblowers had told her task force that the Pentagon’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) already possessed the records. Yet as the deadline passed with no delivery, critics pointed to a pattern of delay that has long fueled public distrust.

The requested material includes spherical objects maneuvering erratically over Afghanistan, cigar-shaped craft, Tic Tac-style encounters, transmedium vehicles moving between air and water, and multiple formations captured near U.S. military assets, submarines, and sensitive airspace.

🚨Lawmaker asks Hegseth to release UAP videos citing national security concerns



Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. R-Fla., is asking Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to hand over dozens of military “unidentified aerial phenomena” videos by April 14. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz reports. Today is… pic.twitter.com/pQ0yQDCljR — Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) April 14, 2026

On April 15, with the deadline missed, the War Department moved to address the growing pressure. A U.S. official told Liberation Times that AARO is now actively working with the White House and other agencies to prepare previously unseen UAP records for public release.

“The Department of War’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) is working in close coordination with the White House and across federal agencies to consolidate existing UAP records collections and facilitate the expeditious release of never-before-seen UAP information,” the official stated.

The official added that “Since the office was established, AARO has made progress to make UAP information available and transfer those records to the National Archives in accordance with federal law. We welcome the president’s initiative to supercharge these efforts and make more UAP information available to the public as soon as possible.”

?War Department Says White House Coordinating Release of UFO Material



Ina recent article by @ChrisUKSharp a U.S. War Department official told Liberation Times that the Pentagons dedicated UFO office is working with the White House and federal agencies to prepare the release of… pic.twitter.com/QTlZgMZvKL — Skywatch Signal (@UAPWatchers) April 15, 2026

The statement comes following mounting outrage over the missed deadline, with Luna herself noting the Pentagon’s initial silence.

This episode fits a broader pattern of incremental movement on UAP transparency. Just days ago, Rep. Tim Burchett indicated that names, dates, people, and locations tied to the phenomenon are set to emerge in upcoming briefings.

Earlier this year the U.S. government quietly registered the domain aliens.gov, adding fuel to speculation that formal acknowledgment of non-human intelligence is being prepared at the highest levels.

And in January an insider warned the Bank of England to ready itself for imminent alien disclosure, suggesting the topic has moved well beyond fringe discussion and into institutional planning.

President Trump directed the process of identifying and releasing government files on UAP, UFOs, and extraterrestrial matters back in February. Yet the slow pace continues to frustrate lawmakers and the public alike.

Luna’s task force has emphasized the national security angle, arguing that unexplained objects operating in restricted airspace warrant full scrutiny rather than continued secrecy. The videos in question were reportedly captured by fighter jets, drones, surveillance aircraft, and naval assets across multiple theaters.

While AARO’s latest statement signals forward momentum and coordination at the White House level, skeptics note that similar promises have been made before without full delivery. The public, long accustomed to partial disclosures and redacted reports, is watching closely to see whether this round produces genuine transparency or another round of managed narrative.

The stakes extend beyond curiosity. If these objects represent advanced technology—human or otherwise—the public has a right to know what their governments have documented in their name. Continued foot-dragging only deepens suspicion that elements within the bureaucracy prefer control over candor.

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