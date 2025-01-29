Pentagon To Investigate Milley And Possibly Demote Him - Security Clearance Pulled

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is about to drop the hammer on retired Gen. Mark Milley, Trump's former chairman of the joint chiefs of staff and one of the president's favorite rhetorical punching bags. In addition to pulling Milley's security clearance and yanking his personal security detail, Hegseth will also ask the Pentagon's inspector general to investigate his conduct, and the probe could end in Milley receiving a demotion, Fox News reported Tuesday.

The IG investigation will center on allegations that Milley worked to "undermine the chain of command" during the first Trump administration. The probe is certain to scrutinize two calls Milley made to senior Chinese officials in the last days of Trump's first term. First reported by Bob Woodward in his book, "War," the calls were apparently made with the goal of diffusing military tensions between the two powers, and were said to have had the blessing of other Trump officials. In 2023, Trump used a social media post to say that, by giving China "a heads up on the thinking of the president of the United States," Milley had committed "an act so egregious that, in times gone by, the punishment would have been DEATH!"

Retired Gen. Mark Milley may have a star yanked from his epaulets (USA Today)

Woodward also reported that, at a March 2023 reception in Washington, Milley told him that Trump was "fascist to the core!" Milley was still on active duty at the time, and Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice makes it a crime for commissioned officers to use "contemptuous words against the president." Milley doesn't have to worry about criminal prosecution: President Biden gave him a pre-emptive pardon that covers "any offenses against the United States" that were committed between January 1, 2014 and January 20, 2025.

Fox's sources suggest that Milley could lose one of his four stars. In addition to humiliation, that would also put a dent in Milley's rich military pension. However, as The Intercept reported last year, he has plenty of opportunities to turn his past service into stacks of cash:

Since retiring from the military last year, former Chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley has become a senior adviser to JPMorgan Chase bank, joined the faculties of Princeton and Georgetown, and embraced the lucrative paid speaking circuit. From military pay of $204,000 a year, Milley is sure to skyrocket to compensation in the millions, especially because he is represented by the same high-powered speakers’ agency as Hillary Clinton.

Milley oversaw the long-overdue but disastrously-executed withdrawal of military forces from Afghanistan. The botched undertaking saw 13 US service-members killed, another 45 wounded, and the deaths of 170 Afghan civilians in a bombing at Kabul's principal airport. It also resulted in the Taliban inheriting a huge arsenal of US weapons. In June 2021, Milley assured legislators that a withdrawal would look nothing like the US departure from Vietnam. "I don’t see Saigon 1975 in Afghanistan. The Taliban just aren’t the North Vietnamese Army," he said.

Trump in 2021: "Milley said it’d be cheaper to leave all of our equipment behind in Afghanistan, instead of flying it back. That’s when I knew he was a fuckin idiot.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/irr8zFSdtK — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) January 22, 2025

The first official manifestation of the new administration's utter contempt for Milley came just hours after Trump was inaugurated. A brand-new painting of Milley that had just been unveiled on Jan. 10 was yanked from a Pentagon hallway. Fox reports that a second painting in a different hallway was to have been taken down as early as Tuesday night.

This new painting of Milley was pulled from a Pentagon hallway just hours after Trump took the oath of office (DOD photo)

Until Trump took office, the Secret Service had continued to guard Milley, former national security advisor John Bolton and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, on the chance that Iran may seek to kill them to avenge Trump's Israel-assisted, Neta assassination of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani via a 2020 drone strike in Iraq. Trump removed Pompeo and Bolton's security details last week. Senior US officials frequently retain their security clearances well after they've left government, a practice that is supposedly aimed at facilitating transitions, enabling ongoing advice and counsel, and anticipating officials' potential return to government.