Pentagon Lockdown: Multiple Floors Evacuated Over Hazardous Materials Air Quality Incident

Several floors and corridors of the Pentagon were locked down and partially evacuated Thursday morning following the detection of a hazardous materials incident and air quality concerns, according to officials and multiple reports.

What we know...

Floors 2 through 5 in corridors 4 through 7 are currently locked down.

Personnel observed wearing gas masks and full chemical protective gear.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency’s HazMat team, along with Arlington County Fire Department, are on scene.

Shelter-in-place order issued for affected areas; additional testing underway (estimated 1–2 hours).

No injuries reported at this time.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell confirmed that building systems detected an air quality issue, triggering standard hazardous materials response protocols. Response teams are actively investigating the source.

NEW: Pentagon employees have received the following notice this morning as the building has gone on lockdown due to a hazmat-related situation. pic.twitter.com/yCDEmpg7mc — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) June 11, 2026

Developing...