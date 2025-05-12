Pentagon Orders Purge of DEI-Themed Books In Latest Blow To Wokes

In the Trump administration's latest blow to the wokes, the Pentagon on Friday instructed military leaders to conduct a sweeping review of all library materials across bases and academies, with orders to remove any books promoting what the Department of Defense deemed "divisive concepts and gender ideology."

According to internal memos reviewed by the Associated Press, commanders were told to "promptly identify" and withdraw any material that conflicts with the military’s core mission, with a deadline of May 21 to complete the review. The directive comes amid a broader reorientation of the military’s cultural and educational standards under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a prominent critic of DEI programming.

In a separate memo issued the same day, the Pentagon informed the nation’s military academies - including West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy - that race, ethnicity, and sex should no longer factor into admissions decisions. Instead, selections must be based solely on merit, though the department left room for “unique athletic talent” to be considered.

The moves follow a January pledge by Secretary Hegseth to “purge DEI from the Pentagon,” arguing that the emphasis on diversity undermines military readiness. “Our diversity is our strength,” he said at the time, “is the single dumbest phrase in military history.”

As part of the book review, libraries are instructed to flag materials using search terms such as "affirmative action," "anti-racism," "critical race theory," and "white privilege." Already, the Naval Academy has removed nearly 400 titles, including Maya Angelou’s I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, novels by Palestinian American author Etaf Rum, and various academic texts on race and gender.

To coordinate the ongoing review, the Pentagon is establishing a temporary "academic libraries committee" to assist other military colleges and institutions in identifying and removing similar materials.

The book bans extend beyond college libraries to K–12 schools on U.S. military bases worldwide. The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), which oversees these schools, has issued a list of prohibited children’s books, many of which include LGBTQ+ themes or explore racial identity.

Since the beginning of 2025, the federal government has seen what experts describe as a wholesale dismantling of DEI-related roles and programs. While no formal count has been released, estimates suggest that hundreds - if not thousands - of DEI personnel across federal agencies have been dismissed or reassigned.

The Pentagon's directives are the latest in a series of actions that signal the Trump administration’s broader goal of reshaping federal institutions around "mission-first" principles, removing considerations of identity from official policy and practice.