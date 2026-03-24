Pentagon Removes Press Offices After Federal Judge Blocks Trump Restrictions

The Defense Department has announced plans to remove media offices from the Pentagon after a Clinton-appointed federal judge sided with The New York Times in a lawsuit challenging limits on reporters' access to the building. The action is seen as a "loophole" strategy to bypass the ruling against restrictions which the Trump Administration has struggled to enforce in the wake of a hailstorm of national security leaks.

The press area of the Pentagon, known as "Correspondents' Corridor", has been used for decades to cover U.S. military operations. Journalists stationed at the Pentagon offices often enjoyed extensive freedom of movement and access to officials. However, heightened hostilities involving leftist activists and the progressive media have brought operational security into question.

Not since the Civil War has the political divide in the US been so deep, to the point that left-wing journalists might represent a clear and present danger to national security. As a result, the Correspondent's Corridor will be closed immediately according department spokesperson Sean Parnell.

Journalists will eventually be able to work from an "annex" outside the primary Pentagon building, which Parnell says "will be available when ready." He did not offer details on how long that will take. The Pentagon Press Association said the announcement "is a clear violation of the letter and spirit of last week's ruling." But, it does not necessarily go against the ruling. The Pentagon will still issue press credentials, but journalists won't be allowed access to the corridor or move freely inside the building.

On March 20, 2026, a U.S. District Court judge vacated key security provisions of the Pentagon's October 2025 media access policy. The court removed every provision that allowed the Department to screen press credential holders for security risks and every provision that allowed… — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) March 23, 2026

In the lawsuit brought by The New York Times (filed in December 2025), Judge Paul Friedman ruled that portions of the October 2025 press policy, imposed under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, violated the First Amendment and the Fifth Amendment. He argued that the rules were vague and "viewpoint-discriminatory", as they allowed the Pentagon to revoke credentials for journalists who solicited or reported information not officially pre-approved.

BREAKING - Pete Hegseth confirms journalists will no longer roam the Pentagon freely, now requiring badges, escorts, and strict rules against soliciting classified or sensitive information to crack down on leaks and “fake news” reporting inside the building. pic.twitter.com/NyHjq9TSwW — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 5, 2025

The judge ordered the restoration of press passes for seven Times reporters and vacated the challenged provisions for all affected journalists. The most recent Pentagon office closures, though, are not targeted at any specific reporters for non-compliance with the new rules. Rather, they are targeted to all reporters regardless.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's restrictions called for tighter oversight on approvals for information sharing, journalists had to be escorted through the Pentagon, and increased security screenings for any media employees working at the Pentagon. The restrictions also made it easier for the Defense Department to revoke press badges if a journalist was “reasonably determined” to pose a security risk through unauthorized access, attempted access, or disclosure of sensitive information.

The Trump Administration has dealt with a flood of information leaks to the press in the past year, often in relation to military operations. In April 2025, the Pentagon launched a large scale investigation (including polygraphs) into “recent unauthorized disclosures” of national security information. The danger of Obama and Biden appointed officials working against Trump from the inside, even if this harms the US, is an unfortunate reality of the current political climate.

Specific leaks under probe included military operational plans for the Panama Canal, deployment of a second carrier to the Red Sea, Elon Musk’s Pentagon visit/briefing on China war plans (which was canceled after the leak), and a pause in intelligence collection for Ukraine.

Three senior political appointees were suspended/placed on leave (Dan Caldwell, senior adviser to Hegseth; Darin Selnick, deputy chief of staff; and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to the deputy defense secretary). Democrats used the scandals to demand Hegseth’s resignation, calling them breaches that threatened national security.

While the decision does challenge traditional courtesies given to the press, and perhaps even disrupts access that some would consider a First Amendment obligation, it cannot be denied that the establishment media as it exists today has proven time and time again to be dangerously biased against Trump and conservatives. This bias has, in the recent past, bordered on treason (the Russiagate hoax being a clear example).

It is not surprising that Trump would seek to distance the press from Pentagon access. Why would he invite the enemy inside the wire?

* * * Better hurry...