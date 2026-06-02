Pentagon Restricts Press Office Access Over Privacy Concerns

Via American Greatness,

The Pentagon announced Monday that reporters will no longer have open access to the War Department’s public affairs office after the space was redesignated as a classified facility to accommodate staff handling sensitive material.

The announcement marks the latest effort by the Pete Hegseth-led War Department to tighten operational security and reshape longstanding media access practices inside the Pentagon.

Under the new policy, the Pentagon’s public affairs office has been converted into a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, commonly known as a SCIF.

The office had previously allowed journalists to enter without escorts and directly approach military public affairs officials with questions.

Pentagon spokesman Joel Valdez said the change was necessary because speechwriters working in the office routinely handle classified material and require access to secure government systems.

“This is the most transparent War Department in history. No amount of spin from the Fake News media will change that,” Valdez wrote in a post on X.

This is the most transparent War Department in history. No amount of spin from the Fake News media will change that.



The Pentagon Press Office has been redesignated as a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility due to speechwriters from the Office of the Secretary of War… https://t.co/tlWb1XIeOk — Acting Press Sec Joel Valdez (@JoelValdezDOW) June 1, 2026

“These speechwriters routinely handle classified material and require SIPRNet access. As a result, journalists will no longer be permitted to enter the office space. There’s nothing controversial about that,” he added.

Valdez said reporters will still have access to the Pentagon press secretary and the Assistant to the Secretary of War for Public Affairs through scheduled appointments.

The policy change comes months after War Secretary Pete Hegseth imposed additional restrictions on media operations at the Pentagon.

Last October, the department introduced new rules allowing officials to revoke press credentials from reporters designated as security risks.

The New York Times subsequently filed two lawsuits against the Pentagon, arguing the restrictions violate First Amendment protections. Both cases remain pending in court.