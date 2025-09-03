Pentagon Taps 600 Military Lawyers To Serve As Temporary Immigration Judges For DOJ 

According to a federal government memo reviewed by The Associated Press, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has directed the branches of the armed services to transfer up to 600 military lawyers to the Justice Department to serve as temporary immigration judges, following an urgent request for assistance from the Department of Homeland Security. The move is intended to ensure that President Trump's deportation of criminal illegal aliens proceeds smoothly.

The Aug. 27 memo stated that the military will send the first tranche of 150 attorneys - both military and civilian - to the DOJ "as soon as practicable." The first group is expected to arrive at the DoJ next week.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told Bloomberg that members of the Judge Advocate General's Corps, or JAG, would "augment existing resources to help further combat a backlog of cases by presiding over immigration hearings."

Parnell did not confirm whether the AP's report about 600 military lawyers was accurate but noted that the request for legal personnel came from the DoJ.

This comes as immigration courts face mounting backlogs amid Trump's nationwide crackdown on criminal illegal aliens. It is important to note that immigration judges determine whether individuals are eligible for relief or face removal.

Bolstering immigration court capacity comes as the administration sent in National Guard troops into Washington, DC, to restore law and order after violent crime waves sparked by years of failed progressive policies transformed parts of the nation's capital into crime-ridden "no-go" zones.

Violent crime has fallen across the DC metro area in the last several weeks due to Trump's move to shore up the struggling police force...

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters about plans to deploy federal law enforcement to crime-ridden, far-left-controlled Chicago and Baltimore to combat violent crime.

If it's deporting illegal aliens or restoring law and order in cities, the Trump administration is cleaning up the mess left behind by the Democratic Party's nation-killing progressive policies that transformed parts of some metro areas into "hell holes."