Pentagon Watchdog Launches Investigation Into SecDef Hegseth Over Use Of Signal

Authored by Zachary Stieber via The Epoch Times,

The inspector general for the Department of Defense is investigating Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his use of the messaging app Signal.

Acting Pentagon Inspector General Steven A. Stebbins said in an April 3 memorandum to Hegseth that the probe would cover whether Hegseth and other military personnel complied with Department of Defense policies and procedures for using a commercial messaging application for official business.

“Additionally, we will review compliance with classification and records retention requirements,” he said.

A Department of Defense spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email, “Per our longstanding policy, we don’t comment on ongoing investigations.”

Hegseth has not reacted as of yet to the development.

Hegseth and other top U.S. officials in mid-March messaged on Signal about strikes in Yemen against Houthi terrorists.

The Atlantic released the messages after Jeffrey Goldberg, its editor-in-chief, was added to the chat group.

Hegseth and the White House have said no classified information was shared.

Developing...