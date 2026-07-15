Permanent Switch To Daylight Saving Time Easily Passes US House

The movement to liberate Americans from changing their clocks twice a year cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday, as the US House of Representatives advanced the Sunshine Protection Act by a lopsided 318-117 margin. While many Americans would like to stop the spring and fall time changes, not all of them are on board with the Sunshine Protection Act's specific approach, would would make daylight saving time permanent.

President Trump has backed the proposal, and the White House issued a statement as the House vote was looming: “This bipartisan legislation represents a popular, common-sense reform and would benefit Americans by protecting precious daylight during the evening, when people are most likely to be awake and active." Party affiliation didn't play much of a part in Tuesday's House voting: The aye votes included 193 Republicans, 114 Democrats and one independent. An AP-NORC poll conducted last year found 47% of Americans oppose the current clock-switching, compared to only 12% who like it.

Proponents tout the ability to enjoy more sunlight in the later part of winter days. The bill is popular among operators of golf courses, restaurants, retail shops, professional sports teams and theme parks.but that comes at the cost of later sunrises on those days:

This will be such a nightmare. pic.twitter.com/qrD03wxEdl — Julian Mille☈ (@ATLAreaWx) July 14, 2026

Opponents of permanent DST include the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, which says permanent standard time better matches natural circadian rhythms, which affects immune system function and other aspects of personal health. The group, along with some concerned educators and parents, say permanent DST would have particularly harmful effects on children. "Permanent daylight saving time would delay morning light exposure, making it harder for children and adolescents to wake, learn, and travel safely to school during dark winter mornings," the group said in a statement.

The legislation allows states to exempt themselves or an area of their state from the permanent switch, provided they do so before it is enacted. Hawaii and Arizona (other than the Navajo Nation in the northeast part of the state) opted out of daylight saving time in the late 1960s. Federal legislation currently allows states to opt out of DST, but they don't have the authority to choose permanent DST. Eager to get a jump on things, 19 states have passed laws that would switch their citizens to permanent DST if the federal government gives states a choice. However, the Sunshine Protection Act would make it the default.

remember folks: it’s daylight saving, not savings pic.twitter.com/TynurJXKCZ — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) July 15, 2026

The drive to end clock-switching has a long history of sputtering out. Last time around -- in 2022 -- it was the Senate that approved the Sunshine Protection Act, not even using a recorded vote but passing it by unanimous consent. Then it died in the House as legislators grappled with constituents who were wary of ill effects on health. It won't pass the Senate by unanimous consent this time: Oklahoma Sen. Tom Cotton blocked such passage last fall and remains an ardent opponent. A Senate staffer told NBC News that Cotton will urge Senate Majority Leader John Thune to let the bill gather dust on his desk.

Some Capitol Hill proponents aren't enthusiastic about its prospects. “I’m kind of digging the fact that we’re going to fix it, I hope,” Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett told NBC. “See if the Senate takes it up. They probably won’t, but we’ll see.”