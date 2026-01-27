Person In Critical Condition After Border Patrol-Involved Shooting In Arizona

A person is in critical condition following a shooting incident early Tuesday morning in Pima County, Arizona.

Photo via KVOA

Emergency responders from the Santa Rita Fire District (SRFD) and American Medical Response arrived on the scene around 7:30 a.m., where they found one individual in custody who was in critical condition, KVOA reports.

First responders provided immediate medical care before the patient was transferred to a local medical helicopter, which took the person to a regional trauma center.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI are assisting in the investigation.

Stay tuned for updates...