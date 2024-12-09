'Person Of Interest' In NYC Assassination Being Questioned By Police In PA

A man in Pennsylvania is being questioned in connection to the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, police sources tell CBS News New York.

A source close to the investigation said that a person of interest was being questioned about the murder after Pennsylvania authorities took him into custody on an unrelated incident in Altoona (busted possibly trying to use a fake ID in a McDonald’s, law enforcement sources said).

The person was carrying a firearm similar to the one used in Thompson's murder, the source said.

The NYPost reports that the man allegedly had a manifesto on him when he was taken into custody by cops in Altoona, Pa.

He also had a gun, silencer, four fake IDs and other items ‘consistent’ with what authorities were looking for in the case, sources said.

The NYPD was on its way to Altoona late Monday morning, sources said.

Developing...