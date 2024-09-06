"Perversion Of Justice": DOJ Spokesman Slams Manhattan DA Over Trump Prosecution In Undercover Footage

In a shocking undercover sting, a top spokesman for the Department of Justice in New York was secretly filmed blasting Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, accusing him of using the legal system as a political weapon to boost his own ambitions.

Nicholas Biase, the chief spokesman for the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office, was captured on hidden camera calling Bragg’s prosecution of former President Donald Trump a "perversion of justice" and "nonsense" in a damning video released by conservative podcaster Steven Crowder’s "Mug Club."

The recordings, taken on July 31 and August 14, show Biase, who claimed to have known Bragg for 15 years, savaging the progressive prosecutor's headline-grabbing case against Trump over hush money payments made to a porn star. Biase is seen talking to an unidentified woman in what appears to be a bar, voicing his belief that Bragg's motivations were more about self-promotion than justice.

"He wants to be something … a mayor? I’m not sure what he wants to be, but I know he’s not happy just being the DA of New York County," Biase is heard saying in the clip. "Before he decided to prosecute Trump, did you know who he was? You do now."

Biase accused Bragg of manipulating charges against Trump to make them fit a narrative.

"This guy is probably going to try to lock him [Trump] up. And it’s going to be ugly…," he warned, referring to Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case.

Biase also unleashed on state-level justice systems, calling them "the Wild West" compared to the more stringent rules at the federal level. He criticized another high-profile prosecution of Trump by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia, labeling it a "travesty of justice" and a "mockery of justice."

BREAKING: DOJ Chief of Public Affairs Admits Trump Indictments Are a Politically Motivated "Perversion of Justice"; Reveals Lawfare Involved in Making Former President a "Convicted Felon" Backfired on Democrats; Claims His Former Colleague Alvin Bragg's Case is "Nonsense" And… pic.twitter.com/IQhR0ax2pw — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) September 5, 2024

Biase’s comments ignited a firestorm of controversy after Crowder shared the clips on social media. The DOJ spokesman, clearly caught off guard by the release of the secret recordings, scrambled to issue an apology.

"I was recently made aware of a video where I regretfully made some statements in a private and social setting that don’t reflect my views about two local and state prosecutions," Biase said in a statement to The Post. "I said these things in an effort to please and impress someone I just met, who was secretly filming me. I’m deeply sorry to the local and state law enforcement officials working on these matters, who deserve more respect than I showed them."