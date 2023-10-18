Photos Of Hamas Hostages Torn Down At NYU

Authored by Jonathan Turley,

New York University is investigating an incident involving three alleged NYU students caught on videotape tearing down posters of Hamas hostages.

The videos were taken outside NYU’s Tisch Hall and shared by the Students Supporting Israel NYU Chapter.

The chapter identified them as NYU students, but it is not clear if that has been established by the university.

The Chapter wrote on X.: “Today, we witnessed 2 NYU students violently tearing down posters of kidnapped babies, mothers, and grandmothers hanging outside of NYU Buildings. This was done in a laughing manner, exhibiting complete disregard for Jewish lives and Jewish safety.”

The red and white posters with the word “KIDNAPPED” have gone up across New York City to remind people that 200 people have been taken hostage by Hamas.

It is telling that these individuals wanted to remove the images of these victims of a terrorist attack.

It is one thing to advocate for Palestinian rights and to protest grievances.

Many on our campuses have done so for years.

However, that should be accompanied by a condemnation of the massacre of civilians, rape of women, and the taking of hostages.

Those are atrocities and constitute crimes against humanity under international law.

Hamas does not represent the Palestinian cause.

It is a terrorist group that has engaged in unspeakable crimes.

Tearing down these pictures will not erase the memory of these victims.

Here are some of those pictures: