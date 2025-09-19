Before the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, Marxist-aligned groups operating across America to subvert the nation and collapse capitalism were already on our radar.

Honestly, for anyone paying attention, the writing was very much on the wall as the Democratic Party normalized assassination culture within part of its unhinged base by labeling political opponents "Fascists" and "Nazis" for a decade. And it wasn't just leftist politicians; leftist corporate media outlets amplified the dangerous rhetoric, while dark-money billionaire-funded NGOs operated misinformation and disinformation propaganda campaigns in an all-out informational war to label MAGA supporters (more than half the country) as "literal Nazis."

Where did Charlie Kirk's murderer learn to call conservatives "fascists"?



"Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"



"Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"

Kamala Harris: "Yes, I do. YES, I DO!"

In July, we published a report titled "The Protest-Industrial-Complex Isn't Peaceful, It's 'Civil Terrorism'…". Then, on September 3, we cited civil terrorism expert Jason Curtis Anderson of One City Rising, who profiled the Socialist Rifle Association and the alarming rise of far-left militancy (read the report here).

The assassination of Kirk put Armed Queers and their Marxist founder firmly on the radar of the FBI, so much so that federal agents have been investigating the group for possible connections to Tyler Robinson, the far-left, furry-loving suspect charged in Kirk's shooting.

Diving deeper into the rabbit hole of far-left militancy in America, a new Daily Wire report by Luke Rosiak reveals that the Socialist Rifle Association has 10,000 members nationwide and is "planning for war against fascists."

Here's part of the report:

A 10,000 member-strong group called the Socialist Rifle Association has been conducting weapons training for transgender and Marxist-Leninist extremists, and its members have been linked to at least four major crimes, including the firebombing of Tesla dealerships , a Daily Wire investigation found. Members stock up on assault rifles and tactical gear like gas masks, and receive membership cards bearing an image of Karl Marx and the quote, “Any attempt to disarm workers must be frustrated, by force if necessary.” Videos show them preparing for engagements that look more like war than self-defense, running through the woods and hitting long-range targets. A common logo is the transgender flag with an assault rifle and the phrase, “defend equality.” SRA members say their interest is to defend against fascists and Nazis. But according to court documents, they apply those labels loosely, citing incidents like the January 6 Capitol protests, where guns were largely absent, as reason to prepare for war. . . . The Socialist Rifle Association has a chapter in Utah, where Kirk was shot. It advertises “inclusive firearms education,” with a rainbow-colored target and the tagline “women-friendly, BIPOC-friendly, queer-friendly.” One of its posters says “I will die fighting for this cause,” a quote attributed to John Brown, “a radical abolitionist who was murdered by the capitalist slave-owning class.” On June 19, the Utah chapter asked members to “Support Arturo Gamboa, an Antiracist accused of murder.” . . . The radical organization has, however, spread disinformation to label Kirk a threat. On SRA’s Reddit forum, a thread falsely claimed years ago that “Charlie Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, is openly calling for the lynching of transgender individuals.” After Kirk was assassinated, SRA members mocked him, expressed enthusiasm, and wished that the man who shot President Donald Trump had similar marksmanship.

Rosiak continued:

Civil terrorism expert Anderson explained:

The Socialist Rifle Association has 52 local chapters across 33 U.S. states, and claims to have 10,000 members. Considering they are the armed wing of the anti-American revolution, people should be more concerned about what is going on with the growing militant left. Earlier this year, the Democratic Socialist of America held a meeting to debate merging with the SRA, and afterward, many DSA members went online to voice their opinions about the decision not to do it. Regardless, the discourse was still highly alarming. Some DSA members tweeted that the revolution is here , and not being weapons-trained is a mistake. Others claimed that merging with the SRA would just put a giant target on their back for the feds to shut them down. All of this discourse came about because certain chapters of the DSA and SRA are already merged or partnered. Needless to say, the DSA having 200 elected officials in office while also flirting with left-wing militias does not bode well for the future of our country.

Earlier this week, the White House requested an additional $58 million in security funding for the executive and judicial branches as threats of civil terrorism from radical leftist groups became more apparent. President Trump has also called for designating the Antifa movement as a terrorist organization, and the administration has declared war on radical leftist NGOs. Recall that Bill Gates parted ways with Arabella Advisors earlier this year.