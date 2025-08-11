P'Nut The Squirrel's Owners Sue New York For $10M After Raid, Decapitation

The owners P'Nut - a beloved squirrel that was seized and euthanized by the state of New York are suing for $10 million in damages over the death of their pets, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday in New York Court of Claims.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation staged a five-hour raid on the home of Mark Luongo after an anonymous complaint was lodged against the P'nuts Freedom Farm, where internet sensation Peanut the squirrel was taken into custody along with his sidekick, Fred the raccoon - before the state euthanized both animals 'in order to test for rabies.'

DEC officials claimed that P'Nut but an agent through thick leather gloves during the raid, necessitating both the squirrel and raccoon be decapitated and tested for rabies. The state later admitted that both tests were negative, and have never apologized nor returned the bodies of the pets.

According to court documents, P'Nut and Fred's execution were "not due to a fear of rabies," but a "senseless act of violence" and "obscene demonstration of government abuse."

This lawsuit comes on top of a previous suit filed by Longo and Bittner on June 27 in Chemung County Supreme Court against the City of Elmira and 36 individuals from various levels of state and local office - and seeks unspecified damages via jury trial.

The couple claims they've suffered emotional trauma and financial losses since losing their star squirrel - who had appeared all over social media (including OnlyFans !?), according to both lawsuits.

NEW: The owner of Peanut the squirrel explains how New York officials raided his house, took Peanut and his raccoon, and k*lled them.



7-year-old Peanut and Fred the raccoon were euthanized after anonymous complaints.



“Officers raided my house as if I was a drug dealer. I was… pic.twitter.com/sSlbandoYO — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 2, 2024

"RIP MY BEST FRIEND. Thank you for the best 7 years of my life. Thank you for bringing so much joy to us and the world. I’m sorry I failed you but thank you for everything," Longo wrote in a post announcing Peanut's death.

A Connecticut native, Longo moved to Elmira, NY in 2023 to start the Freedom Farm, a 501.C.3 approved nonprofit.

"Last year we moved to NY in hopes of starting a NONPROFIT animal rescue in PNUT’s Name. [P’Nuts Freedom Farm] will forever live in PNUT’s memory," Longo wrote in a post announcing the seizure late last year.

"With over 350 rescues, we’ve relied heavily on PNUT and his internet family to father donations to help more animals. I don’t even know how will [sic] continue to fundraise for this nonprofit."

The organization is made up of veterinarians and caregivers who rescue animals from abusive or dire situations.