Police Arrest Man With 'AR-15' Near US Capitol Complex

Footage shared on the 'free speech' social media platform X shows Capitol Police detaining a man carrying a "long gun" in the park alongside Delaware Avenue NE, across from Union Station.

🚨#BREAKING: A male suspect has been taken into custody with an AR-15 outside the U.S. Capitol⁰⁰📌#Washington | #DC ⁰

U.S. Capitol Police responded to an emergency call concerning a man with an AR-15 outside the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. The individual carrying the AR-15… pic.twitter.com/smMaRJmj2H — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) November 7, 2023

Here’s the man who was arrested by Capitol Police being loaded onto an ambulance. He was carrying an AR-15 near the Senate side of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/jHTWPD5ZGO — Chris Marquette (@ChrisMarquette_) November 7, 2023

*BREAKING NEWS* A man with an Ar-15 has been arrested outside of the US capitol. The man has not been named, and there is no current threat to the capitol. pic.twitter.com/wBMSKT8ogl — MorrisNews (@morrisnews12) November 7, 2023

"USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed," US Capital Police wrote on X around 1300 ET.

USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 7, 2023

Capital Police said, "We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect's belongings. Again, the suspect is in custody. Investigation ongoing."

In an update around 1400 ET, Capitol Police wrote on X, "Still investigating. Keep you all posted when the scene is clear. Again, the suspect is in custody. Thanks for your patience as we work to confirm all the information."

Still investigating. Keep you all posted when the scene is clear. Again, the suspect is in custody. Thanks for your patience as we work to confirm all the information. — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) November 7, 2023

Capitol Police told multiple media outlets, including Fox News and NBC News, that the suspect had "an AR-15."

Despite Washington, DC's ban on assault weapons, which effectively makes possessing these firearms in the district illegal, the man was still found with a semi-automatic rifle in the center of the nation's capital.