Police Arrest Man With 'AR-15' Near US Capitol Complex

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Nov 07, 2023 - 07:44 PM

Footage shared on the 'free speech' social media platform X shows Capitol Police detaining a man carrying a "long gun" in the park alongside Delaware Avenue NE, across from Union Station. 

"USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed," US Capital Police wrote on X around 1300 ET. 

Capital Police said, "We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect's belongings. Again, the suspect is in custody. Investigation ongoing."

In an update around 1400 ET, Capitol Police wrote on X, "Still investigating. Keep you all posted when the scene is clear. Again, the suspect is in custody. Thanks for your patience as we work to confirm all the information."

Capitol Police told multiple media outlets, including Fox News and NBC News, that the suspect had "an AR-15." 

Despite Washington, DC's ban on assault weapons, which effectively makes possessing these firearms in the district illegal, the man was still found with a semi-automatic rifle in the center of the nation's capital.

