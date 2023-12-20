Police File 'Hate Incident' Against Conservative MP For Sharing Post Describing Trans Person As "A Man In A Wig"

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

UK Police have recorded a ‘non-crime hate incident’ (NCHI) against a Conservative Member of Parliament after she merely shared an X post that described a trans person as a “man in a wig.”

The Daily Mail reports that Rachel Maclean shared the post, commenting “While the Greens don’t know what a woman is, my Worcestershire neighbours the people of Bromsgrove certainly do.”

Subsequently, ‘Melissa Poulton’ complained to police about it, accusing Maclean of ‘transphobia’ and prompting the action, which will see the MP’s name kept on police records.

Poulton, a biological male who identifies as a trans ‘woman’ is standing as a Green Party candidate in the upcoming election.

Maclean, the Conservative Party chair for women, is appealing to get her name cleared.

She commented that NCHIs were originally “used as intelligence-gathering tools. It seems wrong and ridiculous to use the same tool to record that a woman said a biological man cannot become a biological woman or a lesbian.”

“NCHIs have since been widened to cover any protected characteristic. It stretches credibility to believe gender critical women are in the same category as racist murderers when it comes to police data,” Maclean added.

Helen Joyce, of women’s rights campaign group Sex Matters commented “It’s both terrifying and ridiculous for the police to record a ‘hate incident’ against a female MP for speaking the truth about a man.”

Joyce added, “The expansion of what constitutes ‘hate’ to include using polite, accurate words like ‘man’ and ‘male’ for transwomen is just the latest way to shut up women who dare to talk publicly about matters that concern them, and to try to frighten other women into staying silent.”

Maclean vowed that “No matter how many times I am reported to the police, I will continue to make this stand,” adding that “as deputy chair for women, I am clear that the law allows me to say what a woman is and the difference between a woman and a trans woman.”

