Police Investigate Leftist Who Harassed Elderly Target Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt

In a swift turn toward justice, police have opened an investigation into Michelea Ponce, the leftist agitator caught on video berating an elderly Target employee named Jeanie for daring to wear a Charlie Kirk “FREEDOM” shirt.

The harassment, which exploded across social media, highlights the toxic entitlement of progressives who can’t stomach symbols of patriotism in everyday life.

As we highlighted, the incident unfolded in a Chico, California Target store where Jeanie calmly folded clothes while Ponce unleashed a profanity-laced rant, accusing Kirk of racism and threatening to escalate the matter to management.

Jeanie’s composed response—“He is NOT a racist—that’s your opinion, have a nice day”—stood in stark contrast to Ponce’s profanity laden meltdown, exposing the fragility of leftist “tolerance.”

Now, the Chico Police Department has confirmed they’re aware of the viral video and are actively investigating the verbal assault.

In a statement on Facebook, they noted the clip depicts “a verbal altercation” and urged anyone with direct information to contact them, signaling a formal probe into potential harassment charges.

Ponce, identified as a healthcare worker at Enloe Medical Center in Chico, has scrambled to delete her social media profiles amid the backlash.

Her employer revealed they’ve been inundated with calls from outraged citizens demanding action.

Enloe issued a response acknowledging the flood of complaints and confirming cooperation with authorities, a move that underscores how public pressure can force accountability on bullies hiding behind so called ‘progressive’ rhetoric.

This comes after Ponce’s own video—intended to shame Jeanie—backfired spectacularly, turning her into the villain online.

Records show Ponce has a prior history, including arrests, which only amplifies questions about her fitness for a role in healthcare where vulnerability is key.

Meanwhile, a GiveSendGo campaign launched for Jeanie has surged to over $135,000 in donations at time of writing, fueled by thousands eager to reward her dignity in the face of leftist aggression.

The fundraiser, organized by conservative activist Cassandra Rules, describes Jeanie as a hardworking senior who embodied grace under fire.

Donors have flooded the page with messages of solidarity, turning a moment of harassment into a triumph for free expression.

With funds climbing rapidly, Jeanie now has the means to retire comfortably or take a well-deserved break from retail chaos.

This outpouring stands as a rebuke to the left’s harassment tactics, proving that Americans won’t let patriots like Jeanie stand alone.

Incidents like this aren’t isolated. Leftists, emboldened by years of cultural dominance, routinely target ordinary folks for wrongthink—whether it’s a t-shirt, a bumper sticker, or a yard sign. But as Ponce learns the hard way, the tide is turning. With police involved and her professional life under scrutiny, this case could set a precedent against unchecked progressive bullying.

Charlie Kirk’s legacy of championing freedom lives on through supporters like Jeanie, who refuse to be silenced. As the investigation unfolds, it sends a clear message: harass patriots at your peril. Freedom isn’t just a slogan—it’s a line in the sand that more Americans are ready to defend.

