Police Took 8 Minutes To Locate Henry Nowak's Fatal Stab Wound... Then Performed CPR Directly Over It

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity News,

The case of 18-year-old white British student Henry Nowak has delivered yet another layer of disturbing detail.

Officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary arrived at the Southampton scene roughly five to ten minutes after he was stabbed five times with a ceremonial knife. Henry remained conscious and spoke loudly at first. He told them he had been stabbed and could not breathe. They chose instead to believe the man who had just knifed him.

New evidence released this week shows it took those officers a full eight minutes to discover the fatal wound. During that time they lifted Henry, striking his head against a wall, and later began CPR. A female officer started compressions. According to the transcript and reports, officers performed chest compressions over his clothing and directly onto the area of the stab wound.

? BREAKING: Newly released evidence shows how police officers took eight minutes to discover the stab wound that killed Henry Nowak.



The attending officers also hit Henry's head on a wall as he was lifted, before a female officer begins CPR.https://t.co/C5Wb1IQZ93 — The Mercian (@TheMercianNews) June 24, 2026

It took police officers 8 minutes to check Henry Nowak for stab wounds. When they realised he wasn't breathing they did chest compressions over his clothes ONTO A STAB WOUND, somehow managing to make the situation even worse. — Patrick Christys (@PatrickChristys) June 24, 2026

Bodycam footage shows officers dragging Henry across gravel, turning him, and forcefully pulling his arms behind his back to apply handcuffs. He lost consciousness within about three minutes of that restraint and was pronounced dead at 00:37 on 4 December 2025 after 51 minutes of resuscitation efforts.

A paediatric critical care specialist with battlefield medicine experience, Dr Krzysztof Magier, reviewed the footage and post-mortem report. He concluded there is a high probability that the police actions contributed to Henry's death.

The main source of bleeding was damage to the subclavian vein. Venous bleeding under low pressure often forms a natural clot that can slow or stop on its own. Forcefully twisting the arms behind the back and handcuffing likely stretched the vein, tore the forming clot, and triggered sudden massive internal haemorrhage.

Dr Magier stated: "I am convinced that if Henry had arrived there alive, the doctors would not have let him die." He added that paramedics arriving first could have given Henry a roughly 50% chance of survival through fluids, tranexamic acid to stabilise the clot, and other interventions. Southampton University Hospital, a major trauma centre, was only two to three minutes away by ambulance.

Serving and former Hampshire officers have now admitted that mandatory "Inclusion Matters" DEI training played a direct role in how they processed the incident. They described sessions that drummed in "white privilege" and "unconscious bias."

One officer said: "we had it drummed into us about our white privilege and unconscious bias." The outsourced trainer was described as "deeply hateful of white people and our culture." Officers feared career damage if they pushed back.

This ideological environment framed the white teenager as the likely aggressor and gave credence to the attacker's fabricated claim of racial abuse.

Vickrum Digwa, from a Sikh background, lied to police and his family reinforced the narrative on the 999 call, downplaying any knife involvement. Officers initially accepted the story. One was heard telling Henry: "Don't think you have mate."

An ex-police officer appearing on BBC Newsnight called the response "unfathomable." Basic procedure requires immediate medical assessment and priority for anyone reporting a stab wound and breathing difficulty - not restraint and dismissal. The BBC presenter appeared visibly surprised at the unsparing assessment.

Judge William Mousley KC noted the attending officer's "genuine shock" upon realising CPR was being given over a serious chest wound and suggested it showed officers "doing his best in a very difficult situation." The judge also observed that "sometimes, someone arrested and handcuffed will feign injury."

Dr Magier directly challenged that leniency: "I fear that the Judge and pathologist were too lenient towards the police."

A full jury inquest opens at Winchester Coroner's Court on 20 September 2027. It will examine whether any act or omission by police caused or contributed to the death.

The release of bodycam footage earlier this month triggered protests and disorder in Southampton. Henry's father, Mark Nowak, stated: "My son was dragged across gravel, handcuffed and called racist as he lay dying. Being read his rights was the last thing he heard."

Vickrum Digwa was jailed for life with a minimum of 21 years. His sentence has been referred to the Court of Appeal as potentially unduly lenient. Prior warnings about Digwa - including 2022 reports of him firing an illegal air pistol in his garden - were reportedly not acted upon effectively by police.

The pattern fits a broader picture of institutional capture. Training that elevates identity politics over impartial procedure produces exactly this outcome: a dying white teenager treated as a threat while his attacker's narrative receives deference.

Critics from across the spectrum have highlighted the double standard compared with other high-profile custody deaths that triggered institutional upheaval and global campaigns.

He wasn't breathing ? you start chest compressions immediately.



That's basic first aid protocol.



Taking 8 minutes to check for stab wounds, handcuffing him while he's saying he can't breathe, and then compressing over clothes directly onto the wound is a complete failure of... — WasAcop (@WasAcop) June 24, 2026

I read that they also banged his head when they moved him after realising that he'd been stabbed. Honestly, when you think this case can't get any worse, it does. ? — Leanne (@LeanneSpurs) June 24, 2026

They were told he had blood coming out of his mouth when they arrived, and he repeatedly said he'd been stabbed.



Totally unacceptable dereliction of duty. — PixelatedBoot (stamping on a human face – forever) (@PixelatedBoot) June 24, 2026

It would help if the police were taught life saving rather than DEI protocol. — Pat Herbert (@PatHerbert2) June 24, 2026

Henry's family has asked that his death not be used to sow further division. The facts, however, speak for themselves. When police training and culture elevate racial grievance narratives above the immediate duty to preserve life, the result is not justice - it is preventable tragedy.

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