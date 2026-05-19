"The Political Shift Is Inevitable": AfD Leader Weidel Heralds New Polling High For Party

Via Remix News,

The latest Insa Sunday poll has given the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party a new record high for voter support. At 29 percent, up 1 point, the AfD has an even greater lead over the Christian Democrats (CDU/CSU), which fell 1 point to 22 percent.

A YouGov poll just last week showed AfD at 28 percent and the CDU/CSU at 22 percent.

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel took to X to celebrate the news, pointing out that Germany’s current ruling coalition stands now at just 34 percent.

“The political shift is inevitable—we will put the interests of our country and our citizens back at the forefront!” she wrote.

Inzwischen würden 29% der Bürger AfD wählen, während die Regierungsparteien zusammen auf nur noch 34% kommen. Die politische Wende ist unausweichlich - wir werden die Interessen unseres Landes und unserer Bürger wieder in den Vordergrund stellen! pic.twitter.com/cX1IKHeGbW — Alice Weidel (@Alice_Weidel) May 16, 2026

This continues the downward trend for the CDU/CSU alliance, currently governing Germany in coalition with the SPD. Back in February 2025, the CDU/CSU and SPD together received almost 45 percent of the second-round votes. In mid-April, points out Junge Freiheit, they were still polling at 25 percent according to Insa, while the AfD reached 26 percent. Just a month earlier, the CDU and CSU were slightly ahead of the AfD.

Meanwhile, the Social Democrats (SPD) continue to weaken, dropping one point to 12 percent, behind the Greens, who gained 1.5 points to reach 14 percent. The Left Party now stands at 10 percent, down 1 point, and the FDP and BSW, at 3 percent each, would not even enter parliament.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) has been under increasing pressure due to the ongoing economic stagnation, layoffs, bankruptcies, and energy crisis. There have even been calls for new elections, particularly from its coalition partner, the SPD.

As Remix News reported earlier this month, the SPD is upset over proposed cuts to social programs, backed by the CDU, to address Germany’s increasing budget deficit.

The SPD, however, is not Merz’s only problem, as a significant right-leaning faction of the CDU is increasingly unhappy with his performance and what they feel is the CDU’s inability to pass laws and reforms with the far-left SPD as its partner.

CDU MP Christian von Stetten, for example, reportedly told a business event recently that the coalition would “definitely not” last the full four years of its term.

Read more here...