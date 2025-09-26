Leftist Media Admits That Wealthy Elites Are Most Affected By Mass Deportations

It's a rare occasion when a far-left media source actually admits that the "right wing" is correct about anything. Though, when it comes to most issues the political left is often wrong, and when they do finally admit it it's usually attached to a piece of propaganda arguing that conservatives are also "still wrong" even though they were right.

This frustrating lack of humility among progressives has become a part of their mythos; it's almost expected that leftists always double down on their ignorance. The trait is not as charming as they seem to think it is, but the rest of the world has learned to navigate around it and still get things done.

One area where progressives have been absolutely spurious in their arguments is the mass deportation issue. Either they lie about the "need" for mass immigration or they lie about the supposedly negative effects of sending illegals back home.

The ongoing narrative among Democrat politicians is that mass immigration is necessary to reinforce the US economy. They claim that without migrants (legal and illegal), the system will essentially collapse as labor shortages cripple agriculture, manufacturing, housing construction and basic services.

Keep in mind that millions of migrants have self deported since Trump took office, border encounters have plunged by 95% and hundreds of thousands of illegals have been deported (over 2 million illegals total in the past 250 days). Yet, there has been no disruption of services or agriculture and many companies that once hired illegals (for 30% less wages) are now forced to hire American workers and pay a fair wage. The claims of a national economic breakdown without migrants is proving more and more incorrect with every passing month.

So, where are the negative effects of deportations? Are there any? Politico, using Washington DC as a microcosm, admits that wealthy elites are the most effected group when it comes to the loss of migrant labor.

As conservatives have been pointing out for decades, the only beneficiaries of mass immigration are rich coastal Democrats hiring illegals on the cheap as well as corporations unwilling to pay American employees a normal wage. As Politico notes:

"It’s a longstanding MAGA critique of mass immigration: the idea that the status quo amounts to a lifestyle subsidy for the class of Americans who frequent upscale eateries, get their kitchens renovated and hire nannies, landscapers or cleaning ladies. And, for better or worse, a month of unprecedented immigration enforcement in Washington seems to be bearing out that critique..."

"However catastrophic the impact on targeted capital-area immigrants has been, the highest-profile local economic impact of the blitz so far has been on restaurants, food delivery services, home-improvement contractors, even moving companies — precisely the industries that cater to the capital’s elites. That’s a consumer base unlikely to garner much political sympathy in the broader country..."

The outlet, of course, still tries to qualify the leftist assertion that one day soon (just you wait) the US economy will be hobbled by a lack of labor. Most of these claims are based on limited examples backed by zero evidence. That said, if US labor markets did suffer a shortage in one sector or another after hiring all the Americans they can find, then it's a simple matter of allowing just enough legal foreign labor in to get that work done.

There is no justification whatsoever for open borders and unchecked caravans of migrants from the third-world. This kind of immigration is rooted in political and social sabotage and has nothing to do with saving the American economy. In truth, mass immigration is a method of "wealth redistribution" often promoted by the Marxist left. It is designed to destroy the economy by making everyone equally poor.

It should be noted that wages in the US are currently rising faster than inflation since Trump took office, and it's likely that deportations are a contributing factor.

Democrats also argued that GDP would plunge as migrants exit the workforce. What they didn't mention is that around 60% of illegal immigrants sign up for one or more government welfare subsidies once they enter the country. Many of these subsidies are directly or indirectly counted in GDP calculations, meaning the more of your tax dollars the government spends, the higher GDP goes.

The more migrants a nation takes in, the more welfare they absorb and the healthier GDP appears, but it's all a facade paid for by legal citizens.

The illegal immigration issue is a major loss for Democrats and the leftist media. So much so that they are, begrudgingly, forced to admit that maybe conservatives were right all along. So far, the only Americans being inconvenienced by deportations are the wealthy 1% and companies that were breaking the law with their hiring practices. Sounds like a good trade.