Politico Claims That The 'Far-Right' Has "Stolen" Christmas By Daring To Call It Christian

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A Christmas Eve screed from Politico has ignited online mockery, with the outlet claiming ‘far-right’ leaders are weaponizing the holiday by emphasizing its Christian origins amid secular pressures and immigration debates.

The article spotlights Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and others for framing Christmas as a “marker of Christian civilization” being under threat. It accuses far-right parties in Italy, France, Spain, and Germany of repurposing seasonal cheer into a culture war tool, positioning themselves against a “hostile, secular left.”

Roberts highlights Meloni’s defense of traditions, quoting her past remarks: “How can my culture offend you?” in reference to nativity scenes in public spaces. The piece notes Brothers of Italy’s lavish Christmas festival, complete with Santa and ice-skating, as a “spectacle” to rally supporters.

Far-right parties are claiming the festive season as their own, recasting Christmas as a marker of Christian civilization that is under threat and positioning themselves as its last line of defense against a supposedly hostile, secular left. https://t.co/6QMMomhHHX — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) December 24, 2025

So called ‘experts’ like University of Surrey professor Daniele Albertazzi are cited, explaining how post-2010 Islamic terror attacks shifted the radical right to embrace “cultural Christianity” as an identity marker against perceived threats.

The piece notes how in Germany, the AfD warns of Christmas markets losing their “German character,” while in Italy, right-wing figures attack schools for scrubbing religious references from songs. Brothers of Italy MP Marta Schifone is quoted: “For us, traditions represent our roots, who we are, who we have been, and the history that made us what we are today. Those roots must be celebrated and absolutely defended.”

Politico claims those on the right are not really religious, but use Christianity as “civilizational shorthand” to draw boundaries, framing it as manipulative, while glossing over leftist efforts to neuter Christmas with “holiday season” jargon for “inclusivity.”

Online, the backlash was swift and savage, with users dismantling the premise that acknowledging Christmas’s Christian roots is some radical act.

The “far right” now claims that Christmas is Christian! https://t.co/MwzZjUBLU2 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) December 24, 2025

Yes, we wouldn’t want to confuse Christmas as being Christian. What a crazy thought.



Thanks Politico. https://t.co/tPZVWiX2N2 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 24, 2025

BREAKING: Europeans are shocked to learn Christmas is a Christian celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. https://t.co/xqWjC2hzRo — @amuse (@amuse) December 24, 2025

"Those dang Christians claiming the celebration of their Savior's birth as their own."

You might want to ask yourself why you're being ratioed. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 24, 2025

The same people who mocked the idea of a war on Christmas are now claiming that treating it as a Christian holiday makes you a far right radical https://t.co/lHeLwTT94Q — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) December 24, 2025

We don’t hate the media enough.



Media have framed the following as far right: Working out, Christmas, having a big family, believing men can’t be women, traditional relationships, eating meat, opposing illegal immigration & more.



So normal = far right? Guess I’m far right.



And… pic.twitter.com/1YMQhBm62G — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 24, 2025

This Politico flop underscores how legacy media twists normalcy into extremism to push leftist propaganda, diluting national identities under the guise of tolerance.

As Europe grapples with mass migration and cultural erosion, defending Christmas isn’t “far-right”—it’s common sense resistance to woke overreach.

In the end, attempts to secularize or shame Christian heritage only fuel the pushback.

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.