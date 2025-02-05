Politico, NY Times Propped Up By Millions Of Dollars From US Government

On Tuesday, staffers at Politico were notified that a 'technical error' had prevented paychecks from going out. Many joked that this had something to do with the Trump administration putting a freeze on USAID funding.

Staff at Politico did not get paid for the latest pay period. The company just sent several emails to employees saying it believes there was a technical error, and is looking into how to fix the issue. pic.twitter.com/PYcWYdbrEC — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 4, 2025

And while there's no evidence the two are linked, the suggestion prompted internet sleuths to look into Politico's sources of funding. What they found was absolutely shocking.

According to government spending tracker website USASPENDING.gov, Politico - which laundered the Hunter Biden '51 intel officials' propaganda during the 2020 election - received up to $27 million (and by some counts $32 million) from various US agencies during the Biden years.

I found $27M during the Biden years. https://t.co/14sVnvkbEH — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) February 5, 2025

In one instance, roughly $500,000 was spent on 37 Politico 'pro' subscriptions.

This is odd https://t.co/iGi82JqhzG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2025

POLITICO has a subscription called PoliticoPro, which costs around $10,000 a year. @politico should be transparent about how many of these pro subscriptions are government-funded.

Given the ludicrous cost, I'm guessing its upwards of 90%.

It seems to me the entire program is a… — Chris Tomlinson (@TomlinsonCJ) February 5, 2025

Of note, Politico was sold to German media giant Axel Springer (which also owns Business Insider) for $1 billion in 2021, meaning US taxpayer dollars have been flowing to the German media giant to prop up their US propaganda rags.

So 90% of "subscribers" to left-wing publications like Politico are fake and "taxpayer funded". And then using fake subs to artificially pump up revenue, Politico gets to sell itself to German propaganda giant Axel Springer for $1 billion. https://t.co/j8wEv5MybL — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 5, 2025

It's not just the subscriptions: there are huge "ad contracts", dinner parties DC throws itself under the guise of "media conferences", sponsorships, etc all paid for by taxpayers.



Once done with Politico look at its spawn Axios, founded by Politico veterans https://t.co/ShM4zTbnyX — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 5, 2025

And look at this, the NY Times received $3.1 million in taxpayer funds, while the UK's BBC received $3.2 million.

USAID funding:



New York Times $3.1M

Politico $32M

BBC $3.2M (approximate)



h/t @StormTorx pic.twitter.com/3AKQydP4Oo — David Procino (@APBIOonly) February 5, 2025

Meanwhile...

