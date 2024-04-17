Polling Shows How Massively Unpopular Scotland's 'Hate Crime' Law Is

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A new YouGov poll has found that Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf’s popularity has nosedived since the introduction of ridiculous the hate crime law that caused police to receive over 8000 reports in one week.

The Telegraph reports that Yousaf now has an approval rating of minus 32, equating to a 15-point drop for since the beginning of the year.

The report notes that even among people who voted for his Party, more believe he is doing a poor job than those who think he is doing well.

📉 Humza Yousaf’s popularity with Scottish voters has plummeted following the introduction of his new hate crime laws, a new poll has revealedhttps://t.co/0nyft85KBf — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 14, 2024

Just 29 per cent of Scottish National Party voters believe Yousaf is doing a good job, while 36 per cent think he has been poor in office.

Consequently, Yousaf’s popularity among his own voters is now minus seven, down from plus 14 in January, a massive drop.

The leading pollster, Sir John Curtice commented that the results showed that the First Minister is “deeply and increasingly unpopular”.

It seems that JK Rowling was right when she predicted that Yousaf will “get his richly deserved comeuppance” when Scottish people vote.

Yousaf also now faces increased calls among Scottish Conservatives to hold a vote that would to repeal the “disastrous” law, as police cannot cope with the increased workload.

🔵 Humza Yousaf faces Tory vote to repeal hate crime law https://t.co/ICFfjlzeSr — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 15, 2024

The 8000 hate crime reports in the first week vastly outnumber all other weekly reports of significant crimes combined, including assault, vandalism and drug possession.

The initial 8000 complaints is also more than the annual total of all hate crime reports for all previous years.

Calum Steele, the former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation, commented that officers “are genuinely embarrassed. They feel that the service and by extension [they] as individual police officers will catch some of the public brunt.”

As we have previously noted, Yousaf’s infamous ‘anti-white’ rant in front of the Scottish Parliament on the 11th of June 2020 has been repeatedly reported to police under the new law by those opposed to the new legislation.

Yousaf himself has declared that anyone reporting his speech as a potential hate crime is “far right.”

To top this all off, staff working for Police Scotland are being told to read a pre-prepared transcript defending Yousaf when people call to report him under the odious new law.

Under the new legislation, anyone deemed to have been verbally ‘abusive’, in person or online, to a transgender person, including “insulting” them could be hit with a prison sentence of up to seven years.

* * *

