Pop Star Ed Sheeran Admits "Every Area Of London" Is Dangerous Now

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Modernity.news,

According to British pop star Ed Sheeran, “every area” of London is “dangerous” now, including the supposedly nice ones.

During an appearance on Theo Von’s podcast, Sheeran was asked by the host, “What’s the most dangerous place to be around here?”

“I’d say every area of London, literally every area is sketchy,” the singer responded.

Ed Sheeran says "every area of London" is the most dangerous place to be while interviewing on the Theo Von Podcast. pic.twitter.com/fElxLxzJFn — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) May 12, 2025

“The nice areas are sketchy, the bad areas are sketchy, but you just have to not do stupid shit,” he added.

Presumably, by “stupid shit,” Sheeran means things like not attaching your mobile phone to your body in case it gets swiped.

The crime has reached an “industrial level” in the English capital, with criminals stealing 70,137 devices last year alone, an average of 192 a day.

Compare that to as recently as 2020, when 20,000 phones were reported stolen.

In the supposedly “nice” areas Sheeran references, wealthier people have stopped wearing expensive watches and jewelry due to the risk of having it snatched by criminals on mopeds.

So-called “follow home” robberies, where thieves track victims from luxury shopping districts before striking, are also commonplace in London.

Figures released earlier this year also show that knife crime continues to be a major problem, rising 18 per cent since 2022.

Meanwhile, take a look at how Manchester has been turned into a dystopian hellscape, mirroring virtually every other major British city, as well as many of the smaller ones.

* * *

