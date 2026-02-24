Pope Allegedly Labels "Far Right" His Greatest Concern In Private Meeting

Recent reports claim that in November of 2025 during a private meeting with Spanish Bishops, Pope Leo XIV asserted that the "rise of ultra-right ideology" was his greatest concern. The comments allegedly came in response to widespread criticism of the church by conservatives against its weak response to militant LGBT ideology and its continuing defense of mass immigration.

The initial claims were published by the Spanish newspaper El País, known as a far-left platform. The paper says it interviewed some of the Bishops involved in the meeting, and they assert that they were given a directive to "be aware of the intentions of extreme right-wing groups."

Skeptics suggest that El País may be fabricating or exaggerating the context of the meeting to serve the purposes of the political left, however, it's hard to deny that the recent positions of the Vatican have been decidedly left wing.

Critics of the church argue that the Vatican "cut a deal" with the Spanish Government for compensation of victims involved in clergy pedophilia cases (the cases were resolved this year in a landmark agreement). They say part of the agreement requires the Vatican to publicly support Spain's new program giving worker rights to at least 500,000 third world immigrants that entered Spain through open borders over the past several years.

Spanish conservatives believe that this is the first step towards the inevitable creation of a fast-track program (or amnesty) giving all migrants citizenship and legal voting status (which leftist politicians have already called for).

Spain has suffered a suffocating spike in sexual crime in the past decade, including a 150% increase in assaults since the beginning of the immigration surge. Spanish citizens assert that the leftist government has attempted to suppress crime data involving migrants in order to push their multicultural agenda forward. Tensions have triggered a number of riots in the past year.

The Papacy has a long history of working in tandem with progressive and globalist institutions. Under Pope John Paul the II and Benedict XVI, globalism became the Catholic Church's driving political mantra. They consistently defended mass immigration from the third world into the west. They also spread the lie that Jesus, Mary and Joseph were migrant "refugees" (They were actually subjects of the Roman Empire and Egypt was a Roman province. They were not refugees crossing borders illegally).

The majority of modern Church policies and statements have leaned in support of the leftist, breaking substantially from Christian teachings of the past and putting the western world at risk of erasure. One has to wonder, whose side are they really on?

In 2021, the Vatican joined with top globalists, world leaders and corporations to announce the Rothschild founded Council For Inclusive Capitalism. The organization was devised as, essentially, a proto-global government which linked the United Nations, religious institutions, corporation elites and political elites into one body promoting a new global socialism. With the failure of the covid lockdown plan, they have tried to bury the memory of the council.

A key agenda of the UN and Inclusive Capitalism is open borders, allowing for the easy movement of large groups in and out of otherwise self contained nations. This is sometimes referred to as the "Immigrant Rights Movement", an effort which the UN funds and supports, causing chaos in Europe and the US.

Anyone who opposes this agenda in the name of cultural security is accused of being a "right wing extremist", and it would seem that the Vatican has joined with the people promoting the narrative.