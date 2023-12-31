Potential Pro-Palestinian Mob Threatens To "Flood" JFK Airport On New Year's Day

Days after hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters surrounded the World Trade Center in New York City and screamed "Allahu akbar," a flyer circulating social media platform X shows a possible rally at John F. Kennedy International Airport on New Year's Day.

The pro-Palestinians are chanting “intifada revolution” and shouting “Allahu Akbar” outside the entrance to the World Trade Centre complex. They are sending the message very loudly about who they are. Hear them.pic.twitter.com/hLzM2ah91C — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) December 29, 2023

Joel Mowbray, a former columnist for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a non-partisan institution focusing on national security and foreign policy, pointed out the protest flyer is full of hate:

Pro-Palestinian "protesters" are now openly embracing Hamas. Key word is "flood." Hamas calls 10/7 massacres "Operation Al Aqsa Flood." So "Flood JFK for Gaza" is an open support for Hamas' campaign of raping, murdering and beheading Jews -- and Muslims & Christians. Vile.

Organized protesters are expected to arrive by foot and vehicles at JFK Terminal 4 (departures) around 1400 ET Monday. The terminal serves several international airlines, including El Al Israel Airlines Ltd.

"On New Year's Day, pro-Hamas mobs plan on shutting down JFK airport, but don't worry, New York's governor @GovKathyHochul and @NYCMayor Eric Adams will be hard at work nursing their New Year's Eve hangover. Once they're over it, they'll pretend it did not happen," one X user said in response to the flyer.

Another person said: "Ah yes, disrupt people trying to get home for the holidays for your cause. I'm sure they will agree with you and support it now."

Marxist groups appear to be funding these anti-Israel protests, as some point out. What's troubling, just like when Marxist groups supported Black Lives Matter, the federal government appears to be ignoring these folks who are shutting down highways, bridges, business districts, and airports nationwide.

Last Wednesday, anti-Israel protesters blocked critical roadways to JFK.

Where is the Biden administration denouncing these rogue organized protesters shutting down critical infrastructure? There should be zero tolerance for any group attempting to disrupt airports. Maybe Biden's federal government is too busy weaponizing agencies against Trump supporters to actually care about real threats to the nation.