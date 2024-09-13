print-icon
print-icon

Post-Debate: Undecided Voters Pick Trump As Nate Silver Sees Electoral College Path To Victory

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Friday, Sep 13, 2024 - 09:20 PM

Whatever you think of Donald Trump's performance during Monday's debate, or the fact that Kamala Harris didn't turn into a puddle of word salad before our very eyes, it didn't hurt the former president.

According to several post-debate polls, Trump not only gained swing voters, pollster Nate Silver projects that Trump will win the election.

Meanwhile, BuzzFeed of all outlets saw a 5-point delta in Trump's favor with undecideds.

And in the key swing state of Michigan, more voters switched from Harris to Trump after the debate.

What's going on here? We were reliably told it was over for Trump.

0
Loading...