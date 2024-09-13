Post-Debate: Undecided Voters Pick Trump As Nate Silver Sees Electoral College Path To Victory

Whatever you think of Donald Trump's performance during Monday's debate, or the fact that Kamala Harris didn't turn into a puddle of word salad before our very eyes, it didn't hurt the former president.

According to several post-debate polls, Trump not only gained swing voters, pollster Nate Silver projects that Trump will win the election.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump ticks back to being the 61% favorite in Nate Silver’s election model after more polls release



🔴 Trump: 61% (+22.3)

🔵 Harris: 38.7%



The model also gives Trump a 63% chance of winning PENNSYLVANIA, and a 52% chance at MICHIGAN.



Silver Bulletin | Sept. 13 pic.twitter.com/URsjPvtt9m — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2024

Meanwhile, BuzzFeed of all outlets saw a 5-point delta in Trump's favor with undecideds.

🚨 Buzzfeed finds Trump leads with undecideds by 5 points post-debate, improves from pre-debate. WOW.



PRE-TO-POST DEBATE:

🔴 Trump 39% ➡️ 42% [+3]

🔵 Harris 36% ➡️ 37% [+1]

🟡 Still undecided: 21% pic.twitter.com/5Pa8ZooLHX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2024

And in the key swing state of Michigan, more voters switched from Harris to Trump after the debate.

🚨 BREAKING: MICHIGAN poll finds more voters switched from Harris to Trump after the debate



🔴 To Trump: 5% (+2)

🔵 To Harris: 3%

🟡 No switch: 90%

🟠 Unsure: 2%



Mitchell | Sept. 10 | N=600LV pic.twitter.com/2ybhFjgO4H — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2024

What's going on here? We were reliably told it was over for Trump.