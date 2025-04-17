print-icon
Powell's Chicago Speech Shows He's Guessing Again...

Tyler Durden's Photo
by Tyler Durden
Authored...

Submitted by “Hyper Pi”,

Yesterday at the Economic Club of Chicago, Jerome Powell doubled down on his tariff-pocalypse fetish, warning that Trump’s trade levies could spark “higher inflation and slower growth.” 

Sound familiar? 

In 2021, he called 9.1% inflation “transitory” while M2 money supply exploded 42%. 

That delusion triggered a market rout and crushed Main Street. 

Now, Powell’s playing Nostradamus again, fixating on hypothetical tariff shocks while ignoring deflationary red flags like $60/barrel oil prices. 

The Fed’s job isn’t to predict trade wars - it’s to react to data. Powell’s flunking that test, again. 

Powell’s April 16 speech hyped Trump’s 10-25% tariff proposals as a looming inflation bomb, claiming they’re “larger than anticipated” and could derail the Fed’s 2% target. 

Sure, tariffs might bump some prices, but Powell’s acting like they’re the whole story. 

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate crude is at $60 - multi-year lows - slashing transport and production costs. 

That’s a deflationary sledgehammer, yet Powell barely nods at it. 

The data screams caution, not panic. 

Consumer confidence cratered to January 2021 lows in March 2025. Small-business uncertainty spiked to near-record highs in February. 

First-quarter GDP growth is slowing, with consumer spending “modest” despite car sales. 

These are signs of an economy wheezing, not overheating. 

Yet Powell’s 4.3% interest rates, frozen since mid-2024, are squeezing harder than a bear market vise. 

Trump’s Truth Social rants for rate cuts might be brash, but they’re not wrong. 

Powell’s tariff obsession mirrors his 2021 blunder: betting on guesses over facts.

Back then, he ignored money supply and CPI spikes. 

Now, he’s blind to oil prices and softening demand, chasing trade-war ghosts. 

The Fed has tools—producer price indices, commodity trackers—to spot real inflation. 

If tariffs bite, hike rates then. 

Preemptively choking growth on “what-ifs” is malpractice. 

History honors Fed chairs who act, not prophesize. 

Volcker smashed 1980s inflation by reading the data, not tea leaves. 

Powell’s stuck in model-land, leaving markets jittery—S&P 500 dropped 2% post- speech—and Main Street exposed. 

Oil’s at $60, confidence is tanking, and Powell’s still dreaming of tariff-driven doom. 

Ditch the guesses and drive the damn car.

