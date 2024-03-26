The Predictable 2024 Biden Non-Campaign

Authored by Victor Davis Hanson,

Joe Biden reportedly is weirdly asking the Ukrainians not to strike Russian oil facilities, despite the military utility of such attacks.

Why?

Not because he fears a wider war since he sent no such request in the prior two years of fighting.

Apparently, it is the same reason why on the eve of the 2022 midterm elections, Biden began draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (down to 360,000 million barrels, from a high of 631,000 at his inauguration) to get cheaper gas prices right before the voting.

Biden further campaigned in 2020 blasting Saudi Arabia as a “pariah” nation. But by early 2022, he was courting the Saudis, the Venezuelans, the Iranians, and by default the Russians to pump more oil.

The message?

In non-election years, Biden & Co. blast fossil fuels as doomed and dirty. In election years they beg others to pump the icky goo to surfeit.

So at least until November 2024, expect surreal petroleum-fueled restraint as Iranian surrogates freely hit more U.S. targets.

Venezuela without worry will threaten its neighbors.

“Pariah” Saudis for a while longer stay our new old “strategic” partner.

The “murderer” Putin’s oil is off-limits.

Secondly, the “ultra-MAGA” and “semi-fascist” Trump becomes “broke Don” who is foreclosed upon and who planned an “insurrection” and “civil war” on January 6, after “praising” racists in Charlottesville, and damning dead GIs as “suckers”.

Thirdly, Biden will give lots of free stuff to win votes.

So despite a $35 trillion national debt, expect massive new student loan debt cancellations and amnesties before November.

After 10 million illegal entries, anticipate sudden tough but otherwise empty Biden gibberish, about “securing the border.”

There will be louder cries for Israel to stand down and essentially resuscitate Hamas.

So here again are the Biden’s talking points in 2024: