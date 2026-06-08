"Prepare Your Colon": HelloFresh Serves Up Anal-Sex-Themed Pride Month Ad

Struggling meal-kit delivery company HelloFresh made a Pride Month joke in an official statement loaded with innuendo, using phrases that could easily be seen as sexualized rather than humorous. The ad only suggests the company's marketing team still does not understand that this kind of culture-war marketing can alienate parts of its potential customer base, especially as the stock listed in Germany has crashed.

Anti-woke crusader Robby Starbuck pointed out HelloFresh's new marketing ad, saying, "Ready for one of the most disturbing marketing campaigns you've ever seen?"

He continued, "HelloFresh wants you to know that they have food for you to prepare your colon for receiving anal sex during Pride Month. Yes, this is real. No sane person should use this insane company."

Ready for one of the most disturbing marketing campaigns you’ve ever seen? @HelloFresh wants you to know that they have food for you to prepare your colon for receiving anal sex during Pride Month. Yes, this is real. No sane person should use this insane company. pic.twitter.com/R0Cy8JIOAC — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 7, 2026

What were those loaded phrases?

"Eating isn't always a top priority this month"

"For those of you who are… prepping…"

"High-fiber recipes"

HelloFresh's marketing team appears to be making a wink-wink Pride Month joke: if you are "prepping" for sex, HelloFresh has high-fiber meals to help.

"If Hello Fresh wanted to alienate a good amount of their potential customer base, they did so right there. Whoever is in charge of their social media account needs to be fired," Paul Szypula, a popular MAGA influencer, wrote on X.

If Hello Fresh wanted to alienate a good amount of their potential customer base they did so right there.



Whoever is in charge of their social media account needs to be fired.



Good grief. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 7, 2026

Alienating the customer base might not be the best strategy for the struggling meal-kit company, given that shares traded in Germany have been locked in a four-and-a-half-year bear market.

... and revenue is collapsing.

Another woke marketing blunder.