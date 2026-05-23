"Preserve All Records": DOJ Puts Democrat-Run Maryland On Notice In Election Integrity Probe

Submitted by Maryland Freedom Caucus,

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon announced on X last night that she has ordered Maryland’s State Board of Elections to preserve their records concerning the utter debacle of mail-in ballots during the state’s primary election season.

It's the wrong time to send voters the wrong ballots. This @TheJusticeDept’s @CivilRights will not let Maryland's mail-in ballot mistakes go unnoticed! pic.twitter.com/nm9S1x9amX — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) May 22, 2026

“It's the wrong time to send voters the wrong ballots. This @TheJusticeDept’s @CivilRights will not let Maryland's mail-in ballot mistakes go unnoticed!” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon.

This update comes just one week after SBE was forced to admit that its third-party, out-of-state vendor mailed half a million or more ballots to the wrong primary voters.

President Trump himself called for a federal investigation into this breach of trust with Maryland voters...

... immediately after the Maryland Freedom Caucus had suggested the same:

To restore faith in Maryland's electoral process, decisive action is necessary. We must release the voter rolls to the federal government to allow for a thorough audit into the reported issuance of 400,000 incorrect ballots. pic.twitter.com/39PJlDyKiN — Maryland Freedom Caucus (@MDFreedomCaucus) May 16, 2026

The Maryland Freedom Caucus has been on the front lines of election integrity since our formation, placing Voter ID, citizen-only voting, and in-person voting at the center of our legislative platform. This past year, our landmark legislation, the Secure the Vote Act of 2026, did not even receive a vote in committee. To date, no other legislative group - Republican or otherwise - has called for the intervention of the Justice Department in oversight of Maryland’s elections.

But Maryland voters need not despair, because together with our grassroots partners, Secure the Vote MD, we have been pushing for reform in the court of public opinion and it is working. With AAG Dhillon’s announcement last night, the oversight of Maryland’s elections we have been calling for since last fall may soon come to pass.

AAG Harmeet Dhillon is exactly right. Voters receiving the wrong ballots isn’t a harmless mix-up; it is the kind of sloppiness that shatters confidence in our elections at the worst possible time. Mass mailing of ballots has always been a bad idea. It compromises the chain of… https://t.co/QXM2RZA0vH — Matt Morgan (@MattMorgan29A) May 22, 2026

“AAG Harmeet Dhillon is exactly right. Voters receiving the wrong ballots isn’t a harmless mix-up; it is the kind of sloppiness that shatters confidence in our elections at the worst possible time. Mass mailing of ballots has always been a bad idea. It compromises the chain of custody on a large scale, and this isn't the first time Maryland has dropped the ball on issuing ballots,” said Maryland Freedom Caucus Chair, Matt Morgan.

Morgan added, “Thank you for making sure the DOJ Civil Rights Division holds Maryland accountable. Common sense tells us fair elections demand accuracy, not excuses. Integrity first.”

“565,639 Maryland voters were failed by the very system entrusted to protect their vote. We are grateful that Harmeet Dhillon and the Department of Justice are paying attention — because clearly, Maryland’s State Board of Elections is not. SecuretheVoteMD will not stop until every one of those voters be has a guaranteed path to a clean, counted ballot,” said Kate Sullivan, president of SecuretheVoteMD, the state’s citizen watchdog group.

Delegate Lauren Arikan, a founding member of the Maryland Freedom Caucus, thanked President Trump on X last night for following through on his promise to investigate what went wrong with Maryland’s no-excuse mail-in ballots this year:

The Trump administrationis once again walking towards the fire, even in a state that most Republicans would consider a lost cause. President Trump is going to Make Voting Great Again. 👏👏👏👏 — Lauren Arikan (@laurenformd) May 23, 2026

“The Trump administration is once again walking towards the fire, even in a state that most Republicans would consider a lost cause. President Trump is going to Make Voting Great Again," Arikan noted.