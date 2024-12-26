President-Elect Trump Posts Christmas Message To "Wonderful Soldiers of China", "Governor Trudeau", And Greenland

Authored by Eric Lendrum via American Greatness,

In a humorous Christmas Day post on social media, President-elect Donald Trump sent a warning to the “wonderful soldiers of China” over a possible dispute involving the Panama Canal, and also poked fun at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As Breitbart reports, President Trump’s annual Christmas message on his website Truth Social wished a “Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in ‘repair’ money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about ‘anything.’”

“Also, to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens’ Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World,” President Trump continued.

“Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will.”

The post referenced several major negotiations that the president-elect has already undertaken before even being sworn into office in January.

He has suggested that the United States should retake control of the Panama Canal for reasons of national security and trade; he has also reportedly been considering an attempted purchase of Greenland, which is owned by Denmark.

In a recent meeting with Trudeau, President-elect Trump reaffirmed his decision to impose a steep tariff on all Canadian imported goods. Allegedly, when Trudeau warned that such tariffs could crash the Canadian economy and lead to the nation’s total collapse, Trump joked that perhaps Canada should just become the 51st state instead, hence the nickname “Governor Trudeau.”

Following the joke, Trudeau’s government has fallen into crisis with the resignation of his Deputy Prime Minister and multiple opposition parties calling for a vote of no-confidence, which would trigger a snap election that could see Trudeau finally ousted from power.

In a separate Christmas Day post, President Trump again wished a Merry Christmas to “Radical Left Lunatics.”

“They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing,” the post continued.

“Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky ‘souls’ but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL! We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!”