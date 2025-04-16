Judge Boasberg Floats 'Criminal Contempt' Against Trump Admin Over Deportations Despite SCOTUS Smackdown

US District Judge James Boasberg ruled Wednesday that "probable cause exists" to hold the Trump administration in criminal contempt for ignoring oral instructions to turn a plane full of alleged Venezuelan gang members around mid-flight, despite the US Supreme Court determining that Boasberg's court was an improper venue for the case altogether - and vacating two of his temporary restraining orders related to the case.

"The Court ultimately determines that the Government’s actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt," Boasberg wrote in a "46-page rant" (as Julie Kelly puts it).

"The Court does not reach such conclusion lightly or hastily; indeed, it has given Defendants ample opportunity to rectify or explain their actions," Boasberg continues. "None of their responses has been satisfactory."

Oh, and if the DOJ won't prosecute the Trump admin's alleged contempt, "the Court will "appoint another attorney to prosecute the contempt.""

(as Julie Kelly puts it)

That said, the Supreme Court is partially to blame here over their refusal to draw clear boundaries for District court judges...

Which has created a complete shit-show...