President Tampon? Tim Walz Hints At 2028 Run

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Weirdo VP loser Tim Walz has said that he’s ready to run in 2028 if Democrats need a candidate, prompting conservatives online to beg for it to become reality, given how bad he is.

The Daily Mail reports that Walz said “Look I never had an ambition to be President or Vice President. I was honoured to be asked.”

He continued, “If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, ‘Dude we tried you and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that.”

I definitely think the Dems should run Tim Walz! He’s so ready to run 🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Deb Rubens 🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️ (@DebRubens) March 3, 2025

When directly asked if he would ever run for president, Walz responded “Well I had a friend tell me, ‘Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered.'”

“If I think I could offer something… I would certainly consider that,” Walz further blathered, adding “I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.”

You can do it Tim! Honestly, go for it.

He then explained that if the circumstances are right in 2028 and he has the right “skill set” for the moment, “I’ll do it.”

If that skill set involves prancing about like Richard Simmons and admitting to being friends with school shooters, Walz is the man.

I'm saying, "Is America really ready for a weird, Jazz Hands beta as President?" Is that what everyone else is saying or…. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 3, 2025

“I’m friends with school shooters.”

-Tim Walz — Wade Brazoswood 🇺🇸 (@wadebrazoswood) March 3, 2025

Don’t forget that super masculine little kick. Dual threat. — Money (@TaterGM) March 3, 2025

Please do. Vance will destroy you once again — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis anti woke AF (@Zebra12991210) March 3, 2025

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.