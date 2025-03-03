print-icon
President Tampon? Tim Walz Hints At 2028 Run

by Tyler Durden
Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

Weirdo VP loser Tim Walz has said that he’s ready to run in 2028 if Democrats need a candidate, prompting conservatives online to beg for it to become reality, given how bad he is.

The Daily Mail reports that Walz said “Look I never had an ambition to be President or Vice President. I was honoured to be asked.”

He continued, “If I feel like I can serve, I will. And if nationally, people are like, ‘Dude we tried you and look how that worked out,’ I’m good with that.”

When directly asked if he would ever run for president, Walz responded “Well I had a friend tell me, ‘Never turn down a job you haven’t been offered.'”

“If I think I could offer something… I would certainly consider that,” Walz further blathered, adding “I’m also, though, not arrogant enough to believe there’s a lot of people that can do this.”

You can do it Tim! Honestly, go for it.

He then explained that if the circumstances are right in 2028 and he has the right “skill set” for the moment, “I’ll do it.”

If that skill set involves prancing about like Richard Simmons and admitting to being friends with school shooters, Walz is the man.

*  *  *

