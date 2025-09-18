President Trump Announces Plan To Designate ANTIFA As A Terrorist Organization

Antifa will be designated by the United States as a terrorist organization, President Donald Trump announced after midnight on Sept. 18 while visiting the United Kingdom.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president said he would also strongly recommend that anyone funding the group be investigated.

Jill McLaughlin reports for The Epoch Times that Trump’s announcement was made after he and the first lady met with Britain’s royal family at Windsor Castle on the first day of a two-day state visit to the UK.

On Monday, Trump hinted at the designation, saying he would support it in the wake of the assassination of Christian conservative commentator Charlie Kirk last week.

“It’s something I would do, yeah, if I have the support from the people back here,” Trump said, referring to administration officials standing behind him, including Attorney General Pam Bondi. “Antifa is terrible,” Trump added.

Antifa gathered outside the castle in London, chanting, “Charlie’s in a box” on Wednesday, referring to Kirk.

“These societal outcasts are so removed from reality they think it’s funny to laugh at patriots being horrifically murdered,” Turning Point UK, a branch of Kirk’s organization Turning Point USA, posted on X.

The suspect in Kirk’s assassination, Tyler Robinson, is believed to hold extreme leftist viewpoints, according to officials.

He also engraved anti-fascist messages on bullets that were recovered by officials.

The FBI continues to investigate the assassination but has not said whether Robinson was in communication with or associated with any antifa groups.

Antifa—short for anti-fascist—is a political movement that gained popularity with far-left wing activists in the United States after Trump was elected for his first term in 2016.

Trump raised the idea of designating antifa as a terrorist group in 2020, posting on Twitter, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.”

Former Attorney General William Barr confirmed the group was present at some of the violent protests following the death of George Floyd.

Former FBI Director Christopher Wray viewed Antifa differently, saying during a congressional hearing in September 2020 that Antifa is “not a group or an organization” but “a movement or an ideology.”

Those who are involved in the movement are motivated by communism and anarchism, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a bipartisan think tank in Washington, D.C.

🚨Antifa certainly terrorizes civilian populations and commits acts intended to intimidate and coerce political outcomes. Investigate!!! Political violence MUST be dealt with and I applaud @POTUS and @StephenM for taking it seriously. https://t.co/70zKLYKwvp — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) September 18, 2025

Antifa members are known to wear black clothing and masks during protests to shield their identities.

The Trump administration did not offer details on Wednesday on how or when it would designate Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) praised Trump’s announcement.

“Antifa seized upon a movement of legitimate grievances to promote violence and anarchy, working against justice for all. The President is right to recognize the destructive role of Antifa by designating them domestic terrorists.”

In the United States, groups are designated as terrorist organizations after committing violent, criminal acts to further ideological goals of political, religious, social, racial, or environmental natures, according to the FBI.

As 'sundance' explains at TheConservativeTreehouse.com, it will be interesting to watch how the Dept of Homeland Security, FBI, Dept of Justice and U.S. State Department respond to this intended designation.

For many years we have watched the various assemblies of Revolutionary Communists (RevCom), Occupy Wall Street (OWS), Black Lives Matter (BLM) and personnel related to these organizations, evolve and align into the organization of radical leftists now known as Antifa.

Previously, despite their funding, organized and coordinated activities, the FBI had called them a “movement and ideology” and not an organization. However, their organizational model should not be hard to unravel. There is a funding mechanism for these activities which should be easy for government officials to research.

In the 2020 election the domain registry of Antifa.Com had a landing page of JoeBiden.com [background].

Various off-shoots of the leftist cause, anarchists, occupy, blm and pro-Palestinian agitators all align with the ideology of the foot soldiers who take to the streets and create chaos.

Perhaps no other person is more responsible for tracking Antifa’s domestic network of activity than Andy Ngo [Twitter Feed Here].

Ngo has confronted the group, tracked their activity, documented their violence and traced major parts of their organization.

As Andy Ngo said in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk shooting, “Expect a lot of liberal and left-wing media propaganda the next few days about Antifa. They will say the movement doesn’t organize into groups and that those involved are peaceful, racial justice activists simply opposed to fascism. Don’t let them get away with lying.”

Mr Ngo puts the challenges of labeling Antifa as a terrorist group into context here.

It will be difficult for President Trump to assemble a legally binding designation against the reality of constitutional protections surrounding the First Amendment.

However, organized criminal activity under existing conspiracy and RICO statutes is entirely possible.

My personal opinion of the situation is less about labels and designations and more about just confronting the violent activity as it percolates. Arrest the people for their direct behavior, in the moment the behavior takes place. If they block or impede federal authorities or create civil unrest through violent or unlawful activity, then arrest them immediately.

Again, this is going to come down to how the Dept of Justice and FBI approaches the investigations of individuals and targeting mechanisms of the operation that Antifa uses.